Weltpremiere: Zwei Whiskyfässer reifen in der Antarktis

Whiskyfässer reifen an den unglaublichsten Orten der Welt: Auf Berggipfeln wie in der Schweiz, in Bergwerken wie in Schweden – und nun auch in der Antarktis. Die Rosewin Holdings (die bereits die größte Whiskyflasche der Welt ins Guinness Book of Records haben eintragen lassen) haben gemeinsam mit der argentinischen Destillerie La Alanza zwei Whiskyfässer in die Antarktis gebracht, um sie dort weiter reifen zu lassen (der Whisky in den Fässern war bereits fünf Jahre alt). Damit hat die Rosewin Holdings Whiskyfässer auf allen sieben Kontinenten reifen, und wird diese Whiskys später einmal als eine einzigartige Serie von globalen Whiskys veröffentlichen.

Wir haben von Rosewin Holdings Infos zu den Fässern in der Antarktis erhalten, und auch einige Bilder, die wir Ihnen hier und heute gerne vorstellen. Am Wochenende bringen wir dann noch einen Expeditionsbericht von Scott McCann für Sie, den wir mit seiner freundlichen Genehmigung veröffentlichen werden.

Operation Marambio – He Who Dares, Wins!

In a joint project with La Alazana, Rosewin Holdings make history by becoming the first company to own maturing whisky on all seven continents. The Argentinian distillery transported two barrels of its 5-year-old Single Malt Argentinian whisky to the Antarctic continent to become the southernmost whisky in the world.

Rosewin Holdings and La Alazana have made history by transporting two 5-year-old Argentian whisky casks, distilled at La Alazana Distillery and owned by Rosewin Holdings and La Alazana, to Camp Marambio in Antarctica for maturation. This will create the world’s first whisky to be matured on the continent and the most southern whisky in the world and will be bottled in Argentina in 2024/2025.

The Serenelli’s of La Alazana paid tribute to the Argentinian Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces,

„to the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces for understanding the innovative spirit of our company and providing the logistical and operational support to be able to carry out this enormous challenge.“

Speaking of the history-making achievement, Daniel Monk of Rosewin Holdings said

“We are thrilled to accomplish the dream of owning maturing whisky on each of the 7 continents. This joint venture with La Alazana would not have been possible without the invaluable logistical help of the Argentine Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces.”

The whisky will be called: La Alazana – Isla Marambio – Antartida Argentina. It will be part of a continental series available for purchase in the near future by Rosewin Holdings. The series will feature premium single malt whiskies from each of the seven continents, giving a taste of the world through its variety of terroir.

The pioneering achievement makes Rosewin Holdings the first and only company in the world to have whisky maturing on all seven continents.

About La Alazana

La Alazana distillery is owned and operated by Nestor and Lila Serenelli. Established in 2011, the distillery is located in a picturesque valley high up in the Andes mountains beside the small village of Las Golondrinas. They are the first and only Argentinian Distillery producing Single Malt Whisky.

About Rosewin Holdings

Rosewin Holdings was founded in 2018 by Daniel Monk. The company is an independent bottler and specialises in collecting and investing in premium new world whisky. The company holds the Guinness World Record for the largest bottle of whisky ever created.