Douglas Laing & Co. stellt Timorous Beastie Port Edition vor

Der unabhängige Abfüller und Whisky-Hersteller Douglas Laing & Co. stellt in seiner heutigen englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung seine neue Abfüllung Timorous Beastie Port Edition vor. Der Highland Malt wurde in einigen der „feinsten“ verfügbaren Portweinfässern verfeinert, wie es heißt, diese bringen Noten von saftigen Früchte, Piment und eine Kakaosüße in den Malt. Auch die Flasche dieser Limited Edition nimmt das Thema Portwein auf. Sie ist etwas anders geformt Flasche als die originale Timorous Beastie Flasche, auch das burgunderrote Wachssiegel verweist auf eine traditionelle Portweinflasche.

Die Abfüllung bildet den Auftakt zur neuen „The Cheese Cellar Collection“. Hier stellt Douglas Laing & Co. seine Malts zusammmen, die eine lange Reifezeit in Fässern aus einigen der renommiertesten Weinregionen der Welt genießen durften. Zu diesen Whiskys gibt es dann auch die Empfehlung eines passenden Käses. Beim Timorous Beastie Port Edition ist die der Stilton.

Timorous Beastie Port Edition ist mit 48 % Vol. und ohne Färbung oder Kühlfiltration abgefüllt, weltweit streng auf nur 700 Kisten bzw. 4.200 Flaschen limitiert und wird voraussichtlich für 65,00 £ / 75,00 € im Einzelhandel erhältlich sein. Mehr in der Presseinformation:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Timorous Beastie Highland Malt launches new ‘Cheese Cellar Collection’ with the release of a Port Finish Limited Edition.

Douglas Laing & Co. today adds a new collection to their Timorous Beastie brand, ‘The Cheese Cellar Collection,’ where the award-winning Highland Malt enjoys a lengthy finishing period in unique casks from some of the most renowned Wine regions across the world. Specially selected for the layers of complexity and unique characteristics these casks bring, this series has been expertly crafted to accompany Artisan cheeses with the goal of seeking out the ultimate flavour profile to pair with cheese.

To launch this special collection, Douglas Laing today unveils the limited edition Timorous Beastie ‘Port Edition’. Finished in some of the ‘finest’ Port Casks available, the Highland Malt displays a new depth of complexity as “the Port heritage is immediately apparent” bringing “juicy fruits, allspice and a cocoa sweetness.” The perfect pairing for this new release is said to be “Stilton” due to its rich and intense flavour and semisoft creamy texture. The savoury characteristics “perfectly complement this sweet, fruity and spicy expression.”

With a different shaped black bottle to the original Timorous Beastie, as well as featuring a burgundy wax dip seal, this special release was created to “resemble a traditional bottle of Port, but with a bold, beastly twist.” The label displays the signature mouse character alongside premium gold foil finishing.

Bottled at 48% ABV and without colouring or chill-filtration, this bottling stays true to the Douglas Laing family philosophy to provide Scotch Whisky “as natural as it gets.”



Commenting on the new release, Scott Morrison, Timorous Beastie Brand Manager said:



“The launch of the Cheese Cellar Collection has been long awaited here at Douglas Laing. It’s a series that encourages you to expect the unexpected, embodying everything our mighty Highland Malt stands for. Bringing big, bold, and exciting flavours in perfect contrast to the timid field mouse displayed on the bottle, this Timorous Beastie expression is one we are extremely excited for people to try. With luxurious packaging to match the phenomenal liquid, this is one dram and collection of which we are seriously proud!”

The new release is strictly limited to just 700 cases / 4,200 bottles globally. Timorous Beastie ‘Port Edition’ is expected to retail at £65.00 / €75.00.



