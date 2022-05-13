Neu: Timorous Beastie „Meet the Beast“ 13yo Cask Strength Limited Edition

In der Regional Malts Serie von Douglas Laing tritt das „Timorous Beastie“, der Highland Blended Malt, wieder einmal ins Rampenlicht: Der neue Timorous Beastie „Meet the Beast“ 13yo Cask Strength Limited Edition ist eine auf 3000 Flaschen limitierte Sonderausgabe, die mit 52,5% vol. in Fassstärke nach 13 Jahren Reifung in American Bourbon Barrels abgefüllt wurde.

Timorous Beastie “Meet the Beast” wird in UK 75 Pfund kosten. Die Preise bei uns werden wohl in der selben Höhe liegen. Der offizielle Erscheinungstag, der mit einigen Marketingaktivitäten wie Schaufensterdekos, Werbung in Online-Shops und einem Massen-Onlinetasting unterstützt wird, ist morgen, Freitag der 13. Mai.

Hier noch die offizielle Presseaussendung von Douglas Laing:

Timorous Beastie Marks “Meet the Beast Day” with Launch of 13 Years Old Cask Strength Edition

Douglas Laing’s Timorous Beastie today unveils “Meet the Beast” Limited Edition bottling, aged 13 Years Old. Matured exclusively in American bourbon barrels, the small batch Highland Malt Scotch Whisky is offered at a natural cask strength of 52.5% alcohol.

Dubbed “Meet the Beast Day” by the Timorous Beastie team, Friday 13th May marks a raft of concentrated brand building activity. Having engaged with over 60 specialist retailers in the UK, Europe and Asia, the launch plans include window displays, ecommerce site takeovers, broad-reaching social activity and a mass online tasting.

Packaged in a black bottle with red capsule and premium gift tube, the striking livery features the brand’s trademark mouse character and monochromatic colourways, complemented by flashes of bold red foil. Tasting notes include “burnt orange zest, waxy honeycomb and spicy vanilla” in a dram the Douglas Laing team describe as a “massive amplification” of the original Timorous Beastie.

Stephanie Harvey, Timorous Beastie Brand Manager, commented on the new release:

“A date we’ve come to associate with “expecting the unexpected”, Friday 13th is a most appropriate launch for “Meet the Beast” Day. Since its launch in 2014, Timorous Beastie has been celebrated for its somewhat ironic positioning: Our little field mouse might look cute and unassuming, but the high strength, non-chill filtered monster of a dram inside is mighty! Leaning into the brand’s wild side, this new Limited Edition bottling aged 13 Years, truly is a BEAST of dram, packed with bourbon cask heritage and offered at natural cask strength.”

Timorous Beastie “Meet the Beast” Aged 13 Years is strictly limited to 3,000 bottles. It is expected to retail at £75.00.