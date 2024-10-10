Douglas Laing stellt Scallywag Winter Edition 2024 vor

Auch in diesem Jahr erscheint aus dem Hause Douglas Laing & Co. eine Scallywag Winter Limited Edition. Die 2024er Ausgabe erhielt ein Finish in Orange Wine casks aus Spanien und kam mit einer natürlichen Fassstärke von 53,9 % Vol. in die Flaschen. Scallywag Winter Edition 2024 wird bei ausgewählten Einzelhändlern und online erhältlich sein und voraussichtlich £65.00 kosten, was etwa 77 € wären.

Hier die englischsprachige Presseaussendung, die wir erhalten haben:

Douglas Laing unveils exclusive Scallywag Winter Edition Finished in Orange Wine Casks

Douglas Laing & Co. are thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive Scallywag Winter Limited Edition 2024, offering Whisky enthusiasts an unforgettable seasonal experience.

This year’s limited release transports you to a snowy mountainside retreat, where the cosy comfort of après-ski meets an explosion of flavour in every sip. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Scallywag Winter Edition has been finished in Orange Wine casks sourced from Spain, bringing together a symphony of rich complexity and zesty allure.

Bottled at a natural cask strength of 53.9% ABV, this release remains true to its origins with no colouring or chill-filtration, ensuring that the whisky retains its full depth of flavour and texture. Packaged in a premium white carton with orange foil detailing and varnish finishing, this special release exudes luxury.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Rich fruits, sweet marmalade, and fragrant spices.

Palate: Zesty orange slices, honey, and caramelised sugar.

Finish: Lingering warmth with cinnamon spice and vanilla creaminess.

Scott Morrison, Brand Manager commented:

“This year’s Winter Edition is a tribute to the season’s warmth and indulgence. The addition of the Orange Wine casks brings a vibrant twist to our classic Speyside Malt, making it the perfect companion for winter evenings.”

Scallywag Winter Edition 2024 will be available in select retailers and online and is expected to retail for £65.00.