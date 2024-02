Cara Laing neuer Managing Director von Douglas Laing & Co

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Cara Laing as Managing Director of Douglas Laing & Co.

Established in 1948 by Fred Douglas Laing, a gentleman with a genuine love and serious passion for Whisky, Douglas Laing & Co. has remained an independent, family-run business. Transitioning through three generations, the mantle has now been assumed by Cara, the granddaughter of the founder.

Cara brings forth a wealth of heritage, history, and expertise that has been instrumental in refining the Douglas Laing process and perfecting the creation of consistently extraordinary Whiskies.

Please join us in congratulating Cara on this new appointment

