Neu: The Epicurean Amarone Finish Limited Edition

Douglas Laing & Co., Destillateur, Blender und Abfüller, stellt heute in seiner englischsprachigen Presseaussendung einen Amarone Wine Cask Finished als Teil der The Epicurean Wood Series vor. Der Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky reifte zunächst in Fässern aus amerikanischer Eiche, um danach eine zweite Reifezeit von zwei Jahren in ein einzelnes, handverlesenes Amarone-Fass aus der renommierten italienischen Region Valpolicella zu erhalten. Die siebte Single Cask-Veröffentlichung der „Wood Series“ ist mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 48 % abgefüllt, auf 888 Flaschen limitiert und erscheint ohne Färbung oder Kühlfiltration. Verpackt in einer Geschenktube, wird The Epicurean Amarone Finish Limited Edition voraussichtlich für 73,00 € im gut sortierten Fachhandel erhältlich sein.

The Epicurean Launches Amarone Finish Edition to its unique ‘Wood Series’ bottlings

Douglas Laing & Co., leading distiller, blender and bottler, has today released an Amarone Wine Cask Finished Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky as part of The Epicurean Wood Series.



The seventh Single Cask release in the specialist “Wood Series” is bottled at a high alcohol strength of 48% and is proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration. This innovative collection already encompasses a Tawny Port Finish and a White Port Finish, amongst others, and seeks to demonstrate that flavour is created throughout the Whisky-making process but most significantly during the interaction between the spirit and the wood when it is in the oak cask. This latest edition is said to be “Full-bodied with waves of dark chocolate, ripe cherries and a sensational spiciness”.

In crafting The Epicurean Limited Edition, the Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky is first matured in premium American Oak before being re-racked into a single, hand selected Amarone cask for a second maturation period of two years.

The Amarone cask itself originates from the renowned Italian region of Valpolicella, a highly regarded area situated in the North-East of the country that’s known the world over for its quality Amarone wine production.

Scott Morrison, The Epicurean’s Brand Manager commented:

“The ethos behind our Epicurean brand is that of enjoying the finer things in life, and this is exactly what our innovative Wood Series encapsulates. Renowned as the master of versatility, our Epicurious gent’s wonderfully fresh and vibrant Lowland character lends itself beautifully to experimentation with different wood finishes, allowing us to create something truly special with each release. The cask and the Whisky add their own unique personalities and with this Amarone finish, the outcome is a balanced marriage of cask and spirit character – we are delighted with the result.”

Packed in a premium gift tube, The Epicurean Amarone Finish Limited Edition is expected to retail at £65.00/€73.00 from good specialist retailers.