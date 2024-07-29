Eden Mill stellt „Art of St Andrews 2024“ vor

Die unabhängige schottische Destillerie Eden Mill kündigt die neueste Ausgabe ihrer Whisky-Serie „Art of St Andrews“ an. Eden Mill „Art of St Andrews 2024“ reifte in einer Kombination aus Amarone-Rotweinfässern aus der italienischen Region Venetien sowie Oloroso- und Pedro-Ximénez-Sherryfässern aus Jerez in Spanien. „The Art of St Andrews 2024“ wird mit 46,5 % vol. abgefüllt und kostet im Einzelhandel £150 (das wären nicht ganz 180 €). Insgesamt wurden nur 2.250 Flaschen produziert. Die ersten 100 Flaschen, die online verkauft werden, werden mit einer kostenlosen 5-cl-Probe geliefert.

Bis zur britischen Markteinführung am 1. August ist „The Art of St Andrews 2024“ exklusiv in der Stadt erhältlich. Dort kann die Abfüülung vor allen anderen im Eden Mill-Flagship-Store in der Market Street sowie in den lokalen Whisky-Shops Taste of Scotland und Luvians erworben werden.

Die 2024er Ausgabe entstand in einer Zusammenarbeit mit der Künstlerin Babs Pease. Ihre Arbeit ist von Flora, Fauna, Landschaften, Meereslandschaften und Fischerdörfern entlang der Küste von Fife beeinflusst, und ziert die Umverpackung des Whiskys sowie die Flasche.

Die neue Destillerie von Eden Mill (wir berichteten) ist bald fertiggestellt und soll ab dem Frühjahr 2025 ihre Türen für Touristen öffnen. Wer in St. Andrews weilt, kann im 5-Sterne-Hotel Old Course an einem„Eden Mill at the Old Course Hotel“ Tasting teilnehmen. Neben einem Coastal Gin Flight wird auch ein Eden Mill Single Malt Flight und das Art of St Andrews Tasting Experience angeboten.

Mehr Details hierzu wie auch zu Eden Mill „Art of St Andrews 2024“ in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir erhalten haben:

EDEN MILL CELEBRATES HOMETOWN WITH ST ANDREWS INSPIRED SINGLE MALT

Independent Scottish distiller Eden Mill has announced the latest release in its ‘Art of St Andrews’ whisky series. The annual release celebrates the spirit, landscape and flavours of Eden Mill’s coastal hometown – and the artists inspired by its beautiful scenery.

The 2024 release sees a collaboration with artist Babs Pease. Her work is influenced by flora, fauna, landscapes, seascapes and fishing villages along the Fife coast. These are carved into blocks of lino which are covered in ink then hand-printed at her home studio with a Victorian relief press.

The bespoke artwork for the whisky carton and bottle is a celebration of St Andrews. It depicts University of St Andrews students doing a customary ‘Pier Walk’ in their red gowns. The cathedral sits proud on the skyline above the harbour village and there are a couple of other hidden surprises like a golfer and some local sea life.

Along with the exceptional artwork, the release showcases the artistry involved in our Head Distiller, Scott Ferguson’s, whisky making. The 2024 release is matured in a combination of Amarone red wine casks from Italy’s Veneto region, along with Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks from Jerez in Spain. A calling card of the ‘Art of St Andrews’ series is a unique cask finish, so this Single Malt is finished in a first-fill Amarone cask which imparts a deep copper colour and heady wine notes.

The resulting flavour profile is cinnamon spice and juicy red fruits on the nose, then the palate sees a transition to dark fruits – like cherry and blackberry – as a result of the Amarone casks. A rich, rewarding finish gives notes of raisins, figs and a lingering oak spice.

St Andrews locals and tourists will be able to buy the bottle before anyone else from the Eden Mill flagship store on Market Street as well as popular local whisky shops Taste of Scotland and Luvians. It’s exclusively available in the town until the UK-wide launch on August 1st.

Keen collectors can register their interest to be the first to buy when the whisky becomes available online and a brand-new ‘Art of St Andrews Tasting Experience’ is now available at the Eden Mill Experience in the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Commenting on the partnership, Hannah Ingram, Head of Marketing at Eden Mill, said:

“With The Art of St Andrews release this year we wanted to showcase familiar sights and scenes from our hometown that will be instantly recognisable for locals and tourists alike.

“From St Andrews cathedral and the iconic red gowns of the University students, to the lone golfer chipping out of a bunker – there’s something for everyone. This stunning artwork is matched by a whisky with rich, red wine notes from the Amarone casks which are balanced with sherry sweetness.”

Babs added,

“I take a lot of my artistic inspiration from the towns and villages along the Fife coast, so it was great to capture the energy and history of St Andrews harbour with this commission. The vibrant red colour used in the students’ gowns is reflected by the red wine Scott used to mature this single malt whisky.”

‘The Art of St Andrews 2024’ is bottled at 46.5% ABV and retails for £150. Just 2,250 bottles have been produced in total and the first 100 bottles sold online will come with a free 5cl sample. The whisky is now available at Eden Mill’s flagship Market Street shop as well as popular local whisky shops Luvians and Taste of Scotland. The product will be sold UK-wide via edenmill.com from August 1st.

Eden Mill’s soon-to-be-completed distillery is located just seven minutes from St Andrews and is due to re-commence distillation later this year. It will then open its doors to tourists from spring 2025.

The brand recently launched a brand-new gin and whisky experience in the 5 star Old Course Hotel. ‘Eden Mill at the Old Course Hotel’ is now open to the public offering three distinct experiences – a Coastal Gin Flight, the Eden Mill Single Malt Flight, and the Art of St Andrews Tasting Experience.