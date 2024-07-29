Serge verkostet: The Olympic Sessions Tag 3

Die Olympische Sommerspiele 2024 in Paris dauern noch bis zum 11. August 2024, und wir sind gespannt, ob Serge Valentin bis dahin seine Olympic Sessions auf Whiskyfun fortführen wird. Am dritten Tag allerdings ist noch alles wie gewohnt: Wir starten in Frankreich, reisen heute aber nur kurz bis in die Niederlanden, und in die Schweiz. Im Medaillenspiegel gab es keine Veränderungen, die kurze Whisky-Reise des heutigen Tages stellt sich in unserer Übersicht so dar:

Abfüllung Punkte

Khêmeia (43%, OB, Distillerie d’Aumagne, France, 2023) 83 Amaethon (45%, OB, France, +/-2023) 83 Kalwijck 2019/2023 ‘Higgledy Piggledy’ (46%, OB, Netherlands, oloroso, 525 bottles, +/-2023) 81 Goldwaescher 5 yo 2018/2023 ‘Malted Rye’ (52.5%, OB, Switzerland, Swiss oak, cask #41 86 Millstone 2019/2024 (57.3%, OB for The Whisky Jury, refill PX hogshead, cask #2547, 319 bottles) 87

Der Medaillenspiegel nach Tag 3:

Gold Großbritannien

Bimber ‘Wimbledon’ (56.6%, OB, England, The Spirit of the Underground, Vino de Naranja cask, cask #310/5, 298 bottles, 2024) Silber Großbritannien

Penderyn 13 yo 2010/2023 (59.5%, OB, Wales, LMDW New Vibrations, second fill bourbon, cask #313/2010) Bronze Italien

Exmu ‘Spirit of Sardinia’ (45.5%, OB, Italy, bourbon, +/-2024)



