Serge verkostet: The Olympic Sessions Tag 3

Die Olympische Sommerspiele 2024 in Paris dauern noch bis zum 11. August 2024, und wir sind gespannt, ob Serge Valentin bis dahin seine Olympic Sessions auf Whiskyfun fortführen wird. Am dritten Tag allerdings ist noch alles wie gewohnt: Wir starten in Frankreich, reisen heute aber nur kurz bis in die Niederlanden, und in die Schweiz. Im Medaillenspiegel gab es keine Veränderungen, die kurze Whisky-Reise des heutigen Tages stellt sich in unserer Übersicht so dar:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Khêmeia (43%, OB, Distillerie d’Aumagne, France, 2023)
|83
|Amaethon (45%, OB, France, +/-2023)
|83
|Kalwijck 2019/2023 ‘Higgledy Piggledy’ (46%, OB, Netherlands, oloroso, 525 bottles, +/-2023)
|81
|Goldwaescher 5 yo 2018/2023 ‘Malted Rye’ (52.5%, OB, Switzerland, Swiss oak, cask #41
|86
|Millstone 2019/2024 (57.3%, OB for The Whisky Jury, refill PX hogshead, cask #2547, 319 bottles)
|87
Der Medaillenspiegel nach Tag 3:
|Gold
|Großbritannien
Bimber ‘Wimbledon’ (56.6%, OB, England, The Spirit of the Underground, Vino de Naranja cask, cask #310/5, 298 bottles, 2024)
|Silber
|Großbritannien
Penderyn 13 yo 2010/2023 (59.5%, OB, Wales, LMDW New Vibrations, second fill bourbon, cask #313/2010)
|Bronze
|Italien
Exmu ‘Spirit of Sardinia’ (45.5%, OB, Italy, bourbon, +/-2024)