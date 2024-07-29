Montag, 29. Juli 2024, 20:11:42
Suche
FrankreichSchweizHollandVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: The Olympic Sessions Tag 3

Von Frankreich aus geht die Welt-Whisky-Reise heute in die Niederlanden und Schweiz

Die Olympische Sommerspiele 2024 in Paris dauern noch bis zum 11. August 2024, und wir sind gespannt, ob Serge Valentin bis dahin seine Olympic Sessions auf Whiskyfun fortführen wird. Am dritten Tag allerdings ist noch alles wie gewohnt: Wir starten in Frankreich, reisen heute aber nur kurz bis in die Niederlanden, und in die Schweiz. Im Medaillenspiegel gab es keine Veränderungen, die kurze Whisky-Reise des heutigen Tages stellt sich in unserer Übersicht so dar:

AbfüllungPunkte

Khêmeia (43%, OB, Distillerie d’Aumagne, France, 2023) 83
Amaethon (45%, OB, France, +/-2023) 83 
Kalwijck 2019/2023 ‘Higgledy Piggledy’ (46%, OB, Netherlands, oloroso, 525 bottles, +/-2023) 81
Goldwaescher 5 yo 2018/2023 ‘Malted Rye’ (52.5%, OB, Switzerland, Swiss oak, cask #41 86
Millstone 2019/2024 (57.3%, OB for The Whisky Jury, refill PX hogshead, cask #2547, 319 bottles) 87

Der Medaillenspiegel nach Tag 3:

GoldGroßbritannien
Bimber ‘Wimbledon’ (56.6%, OB, England, The Spirit of the Underground, Vino de Naranja cask, cask #310/5, 298 bottles, 2024)
SilberGroßbritannien
Penderyn 13 yo 2010/2023 (59.5%, OB, Wales, LMDW New Vibrations, second fill bourbon, cask #313/2010)
BronzeItalien
Exmu ‘Spirit of Sardinia’ (45.5%, OB, Italy, bourbon, +/-2024)


Vorheriger Artikel
Irish Whiskey Tourismus verzeichnete im vergangenen Jahr mehr als 800.000 Besucher
Nächster Artikel
Eden Mill stellt „Art of St Andrews 2024“ vor

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2024 Whiskyexperts GmbH

 