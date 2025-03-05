Ehemaliger Jack Daniel’s Director Mark McCallum wechselt zu Uncle Nearest

Mark McCallum, ehemals Director bei Jack Daniel’s und davor Chief Brands Officer bei Brown-Forman, wird Vorstandsmitglied bei Uncle Nearest, Inc. in Tennessee – und zwar als unabhängigen Direktor. Die beiden Marken haben auch eine historische Verbindung: Nearest Green, nach dem das Unternehmen Uncle Nearest benannt ist, war Mentor und erster Master Distiller von Jack Daniel.

UNCLE NEAREST, INC. WELCOMES FORMER JACK DANIEL’S PRESIDENT TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Premium Tennessee Whiskey Company Expands Leadership as It Transitions Into a Portfolio Company

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the world’s most-awarded Bourbon and Tennessee Whiskey for six consecutive years (2019-2024), has appointed Mark McCallum, former President of Jack Daniel’s and former Chief Brands Officer of Brown-Forman, to its board of directors as an independent director.

„The story nearly writes itself. Mark McCallum played a pivotal role in transforming Jack Daniel’s into the most valuable spirit brand in the world. Now, he is bringing that expertise to the whiskey brand honoring Jack’s mentor, teacher, and first master distiller, Nearest Green.“ Fawn Weaver, co-founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest, Inc

Weaver and McCallum first connected during his tenure as President of Jack Daniel’s when she shared her extensive research on Nearest Green’s legacy. Recognizing the significance of her findings—including thousands of original artifacts and documents—McCallum advocated for Brown-Forman to update its historical records, ensuring Green’s contribution to Jack Daniel’s legacy was properly acknowledged.

„As you can imagine, I was navigating an understandably delicate relationship. Fawn was launching a brand that intersected with the rich history of Jack Daniel’s, while I was responsible for protecting our trademarks and ensuring we accurately honored our legacy. It was important to acknowledge Nearest Green’s role while continuing to grow the Jack brand.“ Mark McCallum

McCallum joined Brown-Forman in 2003 as Chief Marketing Officer before ascending to Chief Operating Officer in 2009. He ultimately served as Executive Vice President and Chief Brands Officer, holding key leadership roles, including EVP and President of EMEA, APAC, Global Travel Retail, and EVP and President of Jack Daniel’s Brands. During his tenure, Brown-Forman’s market capitalization grew from $5.9 billion to $31.5 billion, with Jack Daniel’s driving the significant portion of that growth.

Before joining Brown-Forman, McCallum was Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster and spent two decades in consumer packaged goods at Campbell Soup Company and Cadbury Schweppes. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board for Caledonia Spirits, where he has been a board member since 2020, and is also a board member of Grant Sidney, Inc.

As Uncle Nearest, Inc. evolves into a full-fledged portfolio company in 2025, it is set to relaunch the bartender-beloved Square One Organic Vodka and debut an all-new cognac brand. The foundation of this new endeavor is the historic Domaine St. Martin chateau and vineyards, acquired in 2023, making Uncle Nearest, Inc. the largest Grande Champagne vineyard owner in the city of Cognac, France. McCallum’s addition to the board signals the company’s steadfast commitment to global expansion, category leadership, and honoring the legacy of Nearest Green through innovation and excellence.

„When Mark became an investor in Uncle Nearest after retiring from Brown-Forman, we were honored to welcome him as a more than 40-year veteran of consumer packaged goods,“

said Keith Weaver, co-founder and president of Uncle Nearest, Inc., who also serves as a board member. Prior to joining Uncle Nearest, Inc., Keith was the Executive Vice President of Sony Pictures Entertainment, overseeing global public policy and external affairs.

„Having spent decades leading some of the most recognized brands in the world, Mark immediately saw something special in what we were building. By his own account, he had never seen a spirits start-up achieve what we had in such a short period, and he wanted to be part of the journey. Now, with a front-row seat at the board table, his deep industry knowledge and strategic guidance will help propel Uncle Nearest into its next phase of growth as we build the next great American brand.“

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey pays tribute to the world’s first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. It was the pioneer spirits brand to bear the name of a Black American. The brand’s portfolio boasts the Most Awarded Straight Bourbon and Tennessee Whiskey titles for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, amassing over 1,450 awards and accolades since its launch in 2017. This includes an impressive 953 Gold medals or higher, which includes 155 Best in Class honors and an average critic’s score of 91. Uncle Nearest is currently available in all 50 states and 26 countries, with a presence in more than 45,000 stores, bars, hotels, and restaurants. Uncle Nearest is also available at its 458-acre Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn., now the seventh most visited distillery in the world. For more information, please visit the website, and follow on Instagram and Facebook @unclenearest.