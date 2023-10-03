Glasgow 1770 mit drei neuen Small Batch Abfüllungen

Die Glasgow Distillery setzt ihre Fass-Finish-Abfüllungen fort und stellt in ihrer heutigen Presseaussendung drei neue Bottlings vor:

Glasgow 1770 Triple Distilled Cognac Cask Finish reifte zunächst knapp drei Jahre in ehemaligen Bourbonfässern, anschließend verbrachte der Whisky zweieinhalb Jahre in französischen Cognac-Puncheon-Fässern. 1576 Flaschen wurden mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 52 % Vol. abgefüllt

Glasgow 1770 Peated Tokaji Finish, mit 53,4 % Vol. ist in nur 615 Flaschen abgefüllt. Nach drei Jahren in virgin American white oak casks reifte er für zwei Jahre in ungarischen Tokaji-Hogshead-Fässern.

Glasgow 1770 Golden Beer Cask Finish Batch 02 ist exklusiv im neuen Collaboration Pack der Brennerei erhältlich und erscheint mit einer Flasche Innis & Gunn’s PX Finish Golden Beer. Hierbei handelt es sich um das Bier, das sich im Finish-Fass befand, bevor die Brennerei es für ihren Single Malt Whisky verwendete. Die Abfüllung hat mit 58 % Vol. einen etwas höheren Stärke als Batch 01, hier sind 340 Flaschen erhältlich.

Die weiteren Details der Bottlings, die offiziellen Tasting Notes sowie Preise und Bezugsmöglichkeiten finden Sie in der englischen Pressemitteilung der Destillerie:

GLASGOW 1770 DEBUTS NEW SMALL BATCH SERIES TRIO

The distillery that released Glasgow’s first single malt whisky since 1902 has broadened its experimental Small Batch Series with a trio of new expressions.

Following a sweep of award wins for its Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, including a recent gold at the International Spirits Challenge, The Glasgow Distillery are reinvigorating previous cask experimentations with finishes in Cognac, Tokaji and Innis & Gunn Golden Beer casks.

Mike Hayward, co-founder of The Glasgow Distillery, commented:

“We’re in a privileged position at The Glasgow Distillery as we produce three different styles of single malt whisky – unpeated, peated and triple distilled. Our previous forays into Cognac, Tokaji and Golden Beer cask finishes were so popular that we decided to experiment further using these different styles. “Glasgow 1770 Triple Distilled Cognac Cask Finish utilises our triple distilled whisky, producing a wonderfully smooth and elegant single malt packed with plenty of tropical and fresh citrus fruits. The apple and pear notes that are commonly found in our Triple Distilled spirit are accentuated with the benefit of the two years in a Cognac cask. “Finishing our peated whisky in Tokaji casks for the first time has produced a complimentary mix of peated BBQ smoke, dark fruits and spice from the initial maturation in new American white oak and the intense rich honey and fruit characteristics from the Tokaji cask finish. “Combining our Glasgow 1770 unpeated whisky with Innis & Gunn Golden Beer has proved to be a fruitful collaboration, creating an expression with a distinct hoppiness and rich dark fruits. For this second bottling, we decided to leave this batch in an ex-Pedro Ximenez sherry Golden Beer cask for a full year, resulting in notes of rich sultana, cherry and orange set against a backdrop of dark fruits and vanilla.”

Glasgow 1770 Triple Distilled Cognac Cask Finish was first matured in ex-bourbon casks for just under 3 years before spending 2 and a half years in French Cognac puncheon casks, with an output of 1576 bottles and an ABV of 52%.

Bottled at 53.4% and with just 615 bottles available, Glasgow 1770 Peated Tokaji finish was first matured in virgin American white oak for three years before being finished in Hungarian Tokaji hogshead casks for two years.

Glasgow 1770 Golden Beer Cask Finish Batch 02 is exclusively available in the distillery’s new Collaboration Pack – paired with a bottle of Innis & Gunn’s PX Finish Golden Beer. This is the beer that was in the finishing cask before the distillery used it for their single malt whisky, so consumers have the ability to taste both the beer and the whisky that have come from the same wood, part of the distillery’s emphasis on transparency and storytelling. Bottled at a slightly higher strength than Batch 01, this release sits at 58% ABV.

Housed in the distillery’s signature, industrial bottles, Glasgow 1770 Golden Beer Cask Finish will be available for £64, the Triple Distilled Cognac Cask Finish and the Peated Tokaji Cask Finish will be available for £59 each on the distillery’s website.

Cognac Cask Finish: 18/965 + 18/966 + 18/967

Triple Distilled Unpeated Single Malt Scotch Whisky

A marriage of three casks, 18/965 – 18/967, this expression was initially filled into a first fill ex-bourbon cask on the 3rd of February 2018 before moving into French Cognac puncheon casks on the 17th of December 2020, bottled on the 12th of July 2023.

2 YR 10M in first fill ex-bourbon casks, 2 YR 6M in French Cognac casks

Bottled at 52% ABV

Outturn: 1576 bottles

This is the distillery’s first release of a Triple Distilled Cognac cask finished single malt (they have previously released a Peated whisky that was finished in Cognac casks). The apple and pear notes that are commonly found in their Signature Range Triple Distilled single malt (bottled at 46%) are accentuated and highlighted with the benefit of the Cognac Cask finish which adds increasing layers of fresh green apples, poached pears and a rich vanilla undertone. A fantastically smooth and fruity release that demonstrates the smooth and vibrant qualities found in the distillery’s increasingly wide portfolio of Triple Distilled single malts.

Green apples, poached pear, vanilla ice cream, shortbread, bright citrus spice

On the nose expect notes of bright orchard fruits, fresh green apples and rich poached pear with slight floral undertones. The palate is smooth and delicate with notes of rich vanilla ice cream, creamy shortbread and citrus fruits with a gentle fruity undertone throughout. The finish is long and satisfying with notes of tropical fruits and fresh ginger with hints of toffee and a bright citrus spice.

Tokaji Cask Finish: 18/961 + 18/962

Peated Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Vatting of two sister casks, 18/961 and 18/962, both virgin American white oak from Kentucky Cooperage initially filled with the distillery’s peated new make spirit on the 14th of March 2018 before moving into two Hungarian Tokaji hogshead casks on the 18th of November 2020. Bottled on the 27th of July 2023.

2 YR 8M in virgin American white oak, 2 YR 8M in Hungarian Tokaji casks

Bottled at 53.4% ABV

Outturn 615 bottles

Tokaji is a Hungarian sweet white wine from the historic region of Tokaj which lies at the north eastern border of Hungary with Slovakia.

The Glasgow Distillery consider Tokaji wine casks as one of their most interesting and intriguing maturation selections due to the intensely tropical and ripe fruit notes that are gained from ageing this type of wood. The distillery has released unpeated and triple distilled single malts in the past that have been matured in Tokaji, but this is the first time they have released a peated expression finished in this distinct style of cask. The rich BBQ peat smoke from their peated single malt compliments the dark fruits and spice from new American white oak and the intensely rich honey and fruity characteristics from the Tokaji finish.

Candied orange peel, sweet tropical smoke, dried apricot, cashew nut, manuka honey, dark chocolate

On the nose experience notes of candied orange peel, Seville marmalade, rich vanilla and sweet smoky tropical fruits; grilled pineapple, ripe mango and dried apricots. The palate is creamy and thick, with notes of vanilla custard, manuka honey, cashew nuts and a rich fruity undertone throughout. The finish is fruity and long-lasting with more apricot, a subtle wisp of smoke and a dark chocolate delicate bitterness.

Golden Beer Cask Finish (Batch 02): 19/1374

Unpeated Single Malt Scotch Whisky

A first fill ex-bourbon cask that was filled with the distillery’s unpeated new make spirit on the 17th of April 2019 before spending 12 months in an ex-Pedro Ximenez sherry cask that previously contained Innis & Gunn’s Golden Beer. Bottled on the 12th of June 2023.

3 Years 1 month in first fill ex-bourbon, 1 year in PX/Golden Beer cask

Bottled at 58% ABV

Outturn 340 bottles

This is the second batch of the distillery’s ‘Golden Beer Cask Finish’ collaboration with Innis & Gunn. Their first batch was finished in the PX sherry cask for 3 months, whereas Batch No. 2 has spent a full year in the finishing cask for added depth and richness of flavour and an accentuation of the hoppy beer notes. Innis & Gunn’s Golden Beer spent 4 months within the PX cask before it was emptied and quickly filled with The Glasgow Distillery’s single malt, so both sherry and beer notes are very much at the fore in this release.

This release is exclusively available in the distillery’s new Collaboration Pack – available for £64, this bottle comes paired with a bottle of Innis & Gunn’s PX Finish Golden Beer. This is the beer that was in the finishing cask before the distillery used it for their single malt whisky, so consumers have the ability to taste both the beer and the whisky that have come from the same wood, part of the distillery’s emphasis on production transparency and joy of storytelling.

Sultana, hops, orange peel, nutmeg, cinnamon spice

On the nose expect rich sultana, cherry and orange set against a backdrop of dark fruits and vanilla. The palate is generous and full-bodied with notes of dried apricots, orange peel, raisins and a hint of fresh ginger. The finish is long and robust with notes of dry hops, nutmeg and sweet cinnamon spice.