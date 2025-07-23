GlenAllachie installiert Energiespar-Technik von Briggs of Burton

Mit einem umfangreichen Zuschuss des Staates (wir berichteten hier darüber) und natürlich Eigenkapital hat man über die letzten eineinhalb Jahre in der Destillerie GlenAllachie neueste Energiespartechnik des Unternehmens Briggs of Burton installiert – und den Ein- und Umbau nun abgeschlossen. Der Abschluss war eigentlich bereits für 2024 geplant, aber wie es so oft bei Bauprojekten ist, kam es dabei zu Verzögerungen.

Mit dem neuen System kann man bis zu 90% der eingesetzten Energie in der Wash-Destillation einsparen. Erreicht wird das durch das Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR)-System und dem ThermoDrive von Briggs, die bei den beiden Washstills installiert wurden. Damit kann man Strom einsparen, der reichen würde, fast 825 Häuser jährlich zu versorgen.

Bilder zur Anlage und Erklärungen zum System finden Sie hier:

The GlenAllachie distillery installs energy-saving technology with Briggs of Burton

Briggs of Burton install a compressor at GlenAllachie Distillery near Aberlour, Moray.



The GlenAllachie Distillery, renowned for its award-winning single malts, is marking a major milestone in its state-of-the-art expansion project in partnership with engineering innovators Briggs of Burton. The collaboration is delivering a next-generation system, designed to deliver over 90% energy savings in the wash distillation process.

Following support from the Scottish Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (SIETF) in 2023, installation of the sector-leading Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR) system is now underway. Two 21,000-litre wash stills, made by McMillan Coppersmiths, have been fitted with BRIGGS ThermoDrive units as part of the retrofit and refurbishment.

Launching in 2025, the next-generation MVR system will allow The GlenAllachie to significantly reduce its energy usage by recycling heat that would otherwise be lost during distillation. The system is expected to save 367 tCO 2 e per year – equivalent to annual electricity for nearly 825 homes.

Dr Ben Connolly, Lead R&D Engineer at Briggs of Burton, said:

“The installation of the BRIGGS ThermoDrive at The GlenAllachie marks a real step forward for sustainable distilling. From our initial feasibility study to securing the SIETF grant and now delivering the retrofit, it’s been a rewarding project to support. The system has been specifically designed to achieve exceptional energy savings and integrate seamlessly into existing stillhouses. Beyond energy efficiency, what makes the ThermoDrive a true next-generation technology is its combination of performance and practicality. It operates at low noise levels, below 78 dB, so visitors can enjoy distillery tours without disruption. The system is ATEX-rated, easy to maintain and built for long-term use, with the option to create a bespoke site-specific solution.”

Billy Walker, whisky veteran and owner of The GlenAllachie, shares:

“With around 60% of our total energy consumption linked to our pot stills, improving efficiency in this area is a priority. This system will allow us to move away from gas and instead use electricity, which is both more efficient and has a lower environmental impact (on a green tariff). Support from the SIETF has made it possible for us to take on a project of this scale. Additionally at site, we have also invested in solar panels to supply renewable energy reducing our carbon footprint even further. Reaching this milestone brings us ever closer to realising our vision for The GlenAllachie’s future. This is not about increasing capacity, it’s about building the next chapter of The GlenAllachie’s legacy, rooted in quality, tradition, and innovation.”

BRIGGS, who specialise in sustainable distilling technologies, continue to support distilleries across Scotland and the rest of the world, to improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. The solutions, including BRIGGS ThermoStore – hot water energy storage, and BRIGGS ThermoJet – Thermal Vapour Recompression (TVR), have already delivered energy savings of over 40% at the wash distillation stage at other distillery sites.

The GlenAllachie Distillery project is part of a wider effort to help the Scotch whisky industry decarbonise by retrofitting sustainable technologies into both new and existing facilities. This collaboration provides a great example of driving sustainability in Scotch whisky production by blending tradition with transformative technology.

Other recent achievements at The GlenAllachie include the launch of the sixth batch of the critically acclaimed 21-year-old Cask Strength series, winning World’s Best Single Malt for the 12-year-old at the 2025 World Whiskies Awards, and future plans to expand the warehousing facilities to accommodate a growing inventory.