Glenkinchie Distillery stellt ‚A Richness of Swallows‘ vor

Eine Hommage an die Schönheit der Natur, ihre unerschütterliche Kraft und die Freude an der Heimat, und inspiriert von der Frühlingsgeschichte der kleinen Vögel, die nach ihrer Reise über den afrikanischen Himmel in ihre schottische Heimat zurückkehren: so beschreibt die Glenkinchie Distillery ihre neue Abfüllung „A Richness of Swallows“.

Der limitierte Scotch Whisky reifte 28 Jahre lang in einer Kombination aus amerikanischen und europäischen Eichenfässern (Refill-Fässern), und wurde anschließend in europäischen Eichenfässern (Puncheons) vermählt.

Glenkinchie A Richness of Swallows erscheint am 27. März 2026. Sie ist auf 1.002 Flaschen limitiert, kostet £595 (das wären nicht ganz 690 €) und hat einen Alkoholgehalt von 58,4 % vol. Sie ist exklusiv im Glenkinchie Distillery Shop erhältlich.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

GLENKINCHIE DISTILLERY PROUDLY PRESENTS A LIMITED EDITION 30-YEAR-OLD SINGLE MALT, A RICHNESS OF SWALLOWS

East Lothian, Scotland, 24 March 2026 – Glenkinchie Distillery launches an exclusive 30-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, A Richness of Swallows, a tribute to nature’s beauty, enduring spirit, and the joy of home. Inspired by the springtime story of the little birds that return to their Scottish Lowland home following their journey across the African skies. This uniquely personal short story of the swallow is written by Distillery Guide of 15 years, John Johnstone, and the Glenkinchie Distillery team.

A Swallow’s Journey, the story which inspired the limited-edition release, is one that begins with the sun-scorched skies over the continent of Africa, as the richness of swallows, a collective noun for the birds travelling together, make its way to our Lowland Scottish distillery. Their arrival marks the start of spring and the fresh hope of summer’s brighter days ahead.

John Johnstone, Glenkinchie Distillery Guide and story author said:

“This is a personal tribute from all of us here at Glenkinchie with a shared meaning, reflecting both the journey of the swallows and that of our 30-year-old single malt which delivers a richness in the whisky’s flavour and an incredible elegance, unusual for an expression at this age. At every step of the journey, as a team we made our mark, from working with the blenders to hand-selecting the casks that spoke to the swallow’s story, to curating the 100% recyclable pack with our partners in Scotland. Truly a team effort, it’s a privilege to be a part of this distillery’s legacy.”

This limited-edition Scotch whisky honours the distillery’s signature grassy character maturing in a combination of American and European Oak refill casks for 28 years, followed by a marrying in European Oak puncheons. This technique carries the perfect balance between richer dark fruit flavours and the sweetness of honey and vanilla, adding to the rounded overall character that preserves its vibrancy and vivacity.

A discoverable detail on the pack is the shadow of the birds flitting and flickering in the hazy east Lothian sunlight, over the rolling fields come harvest time, as the swallows weave through golden fields of ripened barley. A symbolic touch.

This limited-edition release launches on 27 March 2026. Limited to 1,002 bottles, it is priced at £595 and bottled at 58.4% ABV. It will be available exclusively at the Glenkinchie Distillery retail shop.



For more information on planning a visit to Glenkinchie Distillery, named leading Scottish Distillery Tour at the 2025 World Travel Awards and booking experience tickets, please visit malts.com.

Tasting notes

Nose…

Mellow in feel and drying, while lightly hinting at the taste to come.

Body…

Medium to full.

Palate…

Creamy-smooth textures is notably full-bodied and heralds a sweet sunny and almost perfumed taste with a fruity dash of lemon-like acidity in mid-palate.

Finish…

Sweet and gently spiced, with lingering notes of honeycomb.

In a sentence…

This ‘summery’ malt is a Glenkinchie Scotch whisky like no other, selected from extraordinary casks to celebrate the distillery’s unique location amid the lowland fields of barley. A soaring spicy taste is a delightful surprise, especially at this age.