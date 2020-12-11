Freitag, 11. Dezember 2020, 14:08:18
Goldmedaillen für Paddy’s, Michael Collins und Imperial Blended Scotch von Sazerac

Bei der International Spirits Challenge wurden die Produkte des US-Untrernehmens ausgezeichnet

Beam 2020 Bowmore

Gleich drei Nationen sind die Subjekte in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung: Sazerac ist das älteste sich noch in Familienbesitz befindliche Spirituosenunternehmen in den USA – im Portfolio von Sazerac befinden sich (unter anderem) auch Whiskeys aus Irland und Whisky aus Schottland – und für diese beiden Länder gab es drei Medaillen bei der Blindverkostung der International Spirits Challenge, die heuer bereits das 25-jährige Jubiläum feierte.

Hier die Infos, die wir für Sie erhalten haben:

Sazerac Whiskies Awarded Gold Medals at International Spirits Challenge 2020

Louisville, Ky. — (Dec. 10, 2020) – Sazerac brands Paddy’s Old Irish Whiskey, Michael Collins Irish Whiskey and Imperial 12-Year-Old Scotch Whisky earned Gold Medals for their quality and excellence during the 25th annual International Spirits Challenge. These medals were only given to brands that saw exceptional success in the competition’s blind tasting process.

The Tasting Awards were held over 12 days of intense blind tastings by panels of more than 50 experienced industry professionals.  Samples were delivered to the judges in flights of numbered tasting glasses to ensure accuracy.  Each judge assessed the products according to age, region and variety, which is determined by the entrant and verified by the chairman. 

Paddy’s Old Irish Whiskey is a triple-distilled spirit from Cork County, Ireland, where it has been produced for almost 250 years. Michael Collins Irish Whiskey is a blended offering named after the legendary Irish revolutionary. The brand was revived by Sazerac in 2015. Imperial 12-Year-Old Scotch Whisky is a blended Scotch noted for its fruity aroma and caramel notes.

The International Spirits Challenge received more than 1,700 entries from nearly 70 countries around the globe in this, its 25th anniversary year. Results from the 2020 International Spirits Challenge can be found at www.internationalspiritschallenge.com.

Goldmedaillen für Paddy's, Michael Collins und Imperial Blended Scotch von Sazerac

Blends
Bei der International Spirits Challenge wurden die Produkte des US-Untrernehmens ausgezeichnet
