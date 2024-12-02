Himmaleh Spirits startet mit der Produktion von Himalaya Single Malt

Im norinidischen Bundesstaat Uttarakhand, der auch vom Himalaya durchzogen wird, hat bei Himmaleh Spirits die Produktion von Single Malt begonnen. Die Destillerie liegt in der Kumaon Region, in den Ausläufern des Himalayas, und sie verwendet 100% indische, also sechsreihige Gerste für die Destillation auf Stills, die von der schottischen Firma Forysths stammen.

Die erst 2023 von Ansh Khanna and Samarth Prasad gegründete Brennerei stellte bisher einen Himalaya-Gin und einen cold-brew Kaffeelikör namens Bandarful. Jetzt produziert man auch Whisky, und zwar in Zusammenarbeit mit Christian Perez Solar, Produktion Manager bei der schottischen Arbikie Distillery. Die Produktionskapazität der Destillerie beträgt 900.000 Liter Reinalkohol pro Jahr, der Whisky wird nach einer durchaus langen Fermentationszeit von 90 Stunden gebrannt.

Einer der Gründer, Samarth Prasad sagt dazu:

“Our vision has always been to create spirits that are a true reflection of the land they come from. With the commencement of our Himalayan malt whisky production, we are redefining what Indian single malts can achieve – rooted in tradition, yet progressive in craft.

“The pristine environment of the Kumaon region, combined with our meticulous approach and world-class expertise, allows us to create an exceptional whisky. Staying true to our artisanal ethos, this malt is not just a product but a tribute to the land, its people, and their legacy.”

Drei Jahre mindestens wird man noch auf den ersten Himalaya-Whisky aus Indien warten müssen. Bis dahin kann man als Privatperson Fässer bei der Brennerei erwerben und damit auch Vorzugskäufe von kommenden Special Editions oder VIP-Besuche mit Tastings vor Ort durchführen.