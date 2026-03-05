Himmaleh Spirits startet Fassprogramm

Ein Whiskyfass aus dem Himalaya ist auch für altgediente Whiskysammler eine Besonderheit. Himmaleh Spirits aus dem norinidischen Bundesstaat Uttarakhand bietet genau solche Fässer nun in einem neu aufgelegten Fassprogramm an.

Man produziert dort übrigens auf Brennblasen von Forsyths und mit Hilfe der Expertise von Christian Perez Solar, Produktion Manager bei der schottischen Arbikie Distillery. Genauere Infos zur Whiskyproduktion haben wir für Sie bereits hier veröffentlicht.

In der nachstehenden Pressemitteilung informiert man über das neue Fassprogramm – hier finden Sie die Webseite der Brennerei. Die uns übermittelte Verlinkung auf das Fassprogramm ist momentan lt. Auskunft der Destillerie wegen technischer Probleme temporär nicht abrufbar, bitte versuchen Sie es bei Interesse einfach.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Himmaleh Spirits Launches the World’s First Himalayan Cask Program

An Ultra-Rare Whisky Experience Born of Altitude, Provenance, and Craft

London/United Kingdom: Himmaleh Spirits, the visionary craft distillery, proudly unveils the Himalayan Cask Program – a one-of-a-kind global release shaped by time, tradition, and the rare high-altitude terroir of the mighty mountains, anchored by the first Indian single malt whisky from the Himalayas. From grain to glass, each drop reflects the elemental power of the mountains and Himmaleh’s unwavering commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and excellence. Created for collectors who value rarity, the Himalayan Cask Program offers more than a bottle. It offers a story, a statement, and a whisky shaped by altitude, heritage, and taste – a reflection of individuality and legacy in every cask.

Born in the Kumaon region of the Indian Himalayas, a short drive from Delhi and neighbouring the legendary Corbett National Park, Himmaleh’s whiskies are crafted with locally cultivated six-row barley and glacial spring water sourced from the pristine Himalayan springs. Each small-batch malt is distilled in Forsyths copper pot stills, then aged in ex-Bourbon barrels in the Himalayan foothills – maturing between three and eight years, yielding 285 to 168 bottles per cask. The distillery’s fully in-house production and bottling model further reinforces Himmaleh’s self-reliant approach and commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, precision and consistency at every stage of creation.

“India is fast emerging as a serious player in the global whisky landscape. But what we’re building here is something far more personal. The Himalayan Cask Program is about owning a whisky that reflects both place and personality – shaped by climate, elevation, and one’s own taste. That kind of expression can’t be replicated and that’s what makes it truly priceless” Ansh Khanna, Co-founder, Himmaleh Spirits

This is whisky as a status symbol, not because of its price, but because of its provenance. Each cask represents a singular connection to the land and people of the Himalayas, created in partnership with local farmers, foragers, and craftspeople. It is a celebration of rarity with roots.

“There’s a new kind of luxury buyer, someone looking for one-of-a-kind rare and collectible experiences that can’t be replicated. This isn’t about just acquiringanother limited release. It’s about being part of a deeper story, one that is steeped in craft, community, and culture.” Samarth Prasad, Co-founder, Himmaleh Spirits

Beyond the spirit itself, the program offers access to a world few will experience: VIP distillery visits for up to four guests, private entry to restricted spaces including the exclusive Cask Owners’ Lounge, ceremonial tastings at the time of bottling, and invitations to exclusive Himmaleh events. Cask owners also receive preferred pricing and early access to future single-cask releases. Upon reservation, cask owners will also have a privilege to interact with the master distiller to taste and select the profile that best suits their palate. Once bottled, the whisky is theirs – to enjoy, gift, or commemorate something meaningful.

Himmaleh Spirits have appointed Asian Alchemy Pvt Ltd under the direction of Simon Murphy to coordinate international cask sales. The initial rollout will be focused on the UK & select international markets.

“Beautifully crafted single malts from Asia are gaining international recognition for their provenance, complex flavours & sophistication. A home-grown Indian single malt from the foothills of the Himalayas is a unique offering”,

says Simon Murphy.

In an era of commodified luxury, Himmaleh offers something profoundly original – a whisky born of mountain silence and elemental clarity. The Himalayan Cask Program is a rare invitation to own a piece of this legacy.