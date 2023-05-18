Holyrood Distillery veröffentlicht durch Mexiko inspirierten New Make Spirit

Es ist der zweite New Make in der Reihe von jährlichen Veröffentlichungen zum World Whisky Day (der findet übermorgen statt), nach dem Holyrood Sake inspired New Make (mehr zu ihm können Sie hier finden): Der Holyrood New Make Mexico wurde unter Verwendung einer Hefesorte, die für mexikanische Lager-Biere genutzt wird, gebrannt. Die Gerste war von der Sorte Golden Promise, verwendet wurde auch ein Wiener Malz.

Calum Rae, der Assistant Distillery Manager meinte dazu:

“Experimenting and playing with flavours is a fundamental part of what we do at Holyrood Distillery. Each of our new make spirits showcase different ingredients not commonly seen in modern distilling, including heritage barleys, speciality malts, and a diverse range of yeast strains.

For tasting notes, our latest World Whisky Day new make spirit has notes of sweet, sticky toffee and hints of hazelnut on the nose, followed by a burst of flavours that evoke dried fruit and sweet toffee cake.

This is followed by a long finish that coats the mouth and brings to mind demerara sugar and a sharp bitter note reminiscent of mezcal. All of this is wrapped in a layer of warming spice and a texture that is light and creamy.”