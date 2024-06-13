INDRI bringt zwei Sondereditionen zu “House of The Dragon” – erhältlich in Indien und im Delhi Duty Free

Zwei Sonderausgaben von INDRI, dem Whisky der Piccadily Distillery im Norden Indiens (einen Bericht von unserer Reise dorthin können Sie hier sehen), sind in Zusammenhang mit der neuen Serie “House of The Dragon“, der Fortsetzung von Game of Thrones, soeben erschienen.Es handelt sich dabei um den leicht getorften House of Black sowie den eleganten House of Green – die beide in der untenstehenden Presseinfo genauer beschrieben werden.

Leider wird es für Europäer nur die Möglichkeit geben, die beiden Sondereditionen im Delhi Duty Free oder bei einer Reise nach Indien im dortigen Fachhandel zu erwerben. Der Preis für die Sondereditionen ist dafür recht moderat: Zwischen 65 und 115 Euro muss man dafür auf den Tisch legen, abhängig von Bundesstaat, in dem man einkauft (die Steuergebarung in Indien ist über den ganzen Subkontinent verteilt extrem unterschiedlich).

Hier die Info zu den beiden Abfüllungen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Indri Whisky Releases ‘House of the Dragon’ Exclusive Edition

In an extraordinary collaboration bridging the realms of Westeros and the realm of fine spirits, Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, proudly introduces its latest masterpiece inspired by the Game of Thrones franchise – the ‘House of the Dragon’ Exclusive Edition. Crafted in homage to the highly anticipated return of the HBO Original Series, House of the Dragon, this exclusive edition stands as a unique partnership, the first of its kind in India’s single malt market.

The two exquisite expressions are inspired by the iconic councils of Westeros:

House of Black: Representing the fiery spirit of the Black Council from House of the Dragon, this single malt whisky entices with notes of sweet toffee, creamy vanilla, and subtle peat on the nose. The palate unfolds a symphony of flavors, from sweet chocolate and toffee to hints of earthiness, dates, figs, and vanilla. The finish leaves a lingering impression of sweet richness intertwined with a gentle peatiness, promising a thrilling journey for the adventurous palate.

House of Green: In tribute to the refined tastes of the Green Council, this single malt whisky exudes elegance and sophistication. On the nose, hints of ripe bananas, vanilla, toffee, honey, raisins, and pineapple create an inviting aroma. The palate is delicate yet complex, offering a bouquet of sweet, fruity, floral, and nutty flavors, complemented by elegant spice, chocolate, and dried fruits. As the journey concludes, a subtle sweet finish with lingering fruitiness leaves a lasting impression, reminiscent of the luxurious courts of Westeros.

“Partnering with Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky for their House of the Dragon inspired – series is thrilling. It’s a fusion of craftsmanship and storytelling, extending their influence into the lives of fans. We are excited to curate products inspired by Warner Bros. Discovery’s’ vast entertainment universe, and this collaboration promises to captivate enthusiasts of both Indri and the Game of Thrones franchise,”

enthused Vikram Sharma, head of APAC Consumer Products at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Indri single malt whisky whispers a tale—a symphony of flavours that dance upon the palate, invoking the senses and stirring the soul. Every sip of this exclusive edition is an invitation to embark on a journey through the ancient annals of Westeros, where legends are born and destinies are forged. With each expression, whisky enthusiasts and fans of the acclaimed series alike can raise their banners and choose a side.

Speaking about the collaboration, Siddhartha Sharma, founder, Piccadily Distilleries, expressed his excitement, stating,

“We are thrilled to embark on this epic journey with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to celebrate HBO’s House of the Dragon, bringing the rich legacy of Westeros to life through the artistry of our single malt whisky. This innovative partnership sets a new standard for collaboration and creativity, further solidifying Indri’s position as the leading whisky brand from India.”

The ‘House of the Dragon’ Exclusive Edition by Indri will be available in select premium outlets in India and exclusively at Delhi Duty Free with price ranging between INR 6000 – 11,500 depending upon the state available in.