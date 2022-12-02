Isle of Raasay Distillery als schottische Destillerie des Jahres und Tourismusattraktion des Jahres 2022 ausgezeichnet

So sieht Freude aus: Das Team der Isle of Raasay Distillery jubelt über eine doppelte Auszeichnung bei den Scottish Whisky Awards: Man ist dort als Scottish Distillery des Jahres und Tourism Destination des Jahres 2022 ausgezeichnet worden – wichtige Preise in einer Zeit, in der der Whiskytourismus wieder seine frühere Bedeutung erlangt und zu einer der bedeutendsten Einnahmequelle vieler Brennereien wird.

Der österreichische Generalimporteur Pinkernells Salzburg hat uns dazu die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung geschickt (vielen Dank dafür):

Isle of Raasay Distillery wins the Scottish Whisky Awards – Scottish Distillery of the Year and Tourism Destination of the Year 2022.

On Saint Andrews night, 30th November 2022, the 4th annual Scottish Whisky Awards revealed the winners from its comprehensive competition that included the blind tasting of nearly 200 Scotch whiskies and the assessment of product from 61 Scottish distilleries and independent bottlers.

The ultimate award of the night, Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year, sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, was presented to Isle of Raasay Hebridean Distillers. Their award was presented in recognition of their efforts to create a new destination in Raasay and in their work producing a new and exciting range of Single Malt Scotch. They also collected the award Tourism Destination of the Year which was sponsored by Dentons.

Co-founder & Master Distiller, Alasdair Day said