Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey mit neuer globaler Kampagne – starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson

„The greatest story almost told“ – das ist das Motto der neuen weltweiten Kampagne für Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey, die von der Agentur Ogilvy für Pernod Ricard entworfen wurde. Als Gallionsfigur hat man sich Golden Globe Gewinner Aaron Taylor-Johnson ausgesucht, der in einem Spot und in digitalen Medien über das Geheimnis von Black Barrel spricht – oder eben nicht, denn: Geheimnisse werden eben nicht verraten.

Hier mehr über die Kampagne – den Film, den Sie auch auf Youtube finden, haben wir für Ihre Bequemlichkeit gleich mit in die Presseaussendung gestellt:

Jameson® Irish Whiskey Raises a Glass to Its Iconic Jameson Black Barrel with Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson

The world’s #1 Irish whiskey invites you to dial up the season’s celebrations with expertly aged Jameson Black Barrel — and an air of mystery

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — An exceptional blend of expertly aged, select batch whiskeys for a rich smooth taste, pouring a glass of Jameson Black Barrel Irish whiskey is an experience to savor and share. And, to kick off the holiday season with the right sip, the brand is reminding Irish whiskey lovers that Jameson Black Barrel will elevate all end-of-year festivities. As part of the global Must be a Jameson campaign, the brand has tapped Golden Globe–winning actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson to spotlight the unique allure of Jameson Black Barrel.

Jameson Black Barrel blends the artistry of expert distillers and blenders at their single distillery in Midleton, Ireland. The potent combination of artistry and experience allows Taylor-Johnson to take viewers of the new hero spot on a unique journey, reminding them what makes Jameson Black Barrel so exceptional. There’s only one issue, the distillery won’t let him. What unfolds is a story that explains the beauty — and mystery — of this celebrated and award-winning Irish Whiskey.

„When I visited the home of Jameson in Cork, Ireland, I was inspired by the genuine meticulousness to craft and process, as well as an allegiance to the company ethos. From the Master Cooper to the Master Blender, I witnessed firsthand the collective passion to create and define the prestige of the Jameson Black Barrel product. The collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos was exhilarating – working with such a visionary director to proudly uphold the legacy of a product I deeply admire.“ Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Jameson is also teaming up with Complex as the official whiskey partner of ComplexCon, taking place November 16th and 17th in Las Vegas, Nevada. ComplexCon attendees can interact with Jameson Black Barrel onsite in a way that brings the liquor to life in front of the ultimate audience of tastemakers.

Any whiskey just won’t do when it comes to taking consumers‘ holiday toasts to the next level. Search peaks for „Jameson“ every December, proving how people want to ring in the holidays with the best of the best — and as the brand’s largest holiday campaign investment to date, Black Barrel is the perfect way to double down on Jameson’s commitment to provide a top-tier experience.

„We believe in the power of Jameson Black Barrel to inspire curiosity and connection with whiskey lovers around the world. „Amidst the holiday hustle and bustle, we want Jameson Black Barrel to serve as a reminder to celebrate your circle of friends and family, to welcome everyone as they are and to keep things light-hearted — the very essence of our Must be a Jameson campaign.“ Johan Radojewski, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson Irish Whiskey

„We’re excited to spotlight our beloved Jameson Black Barrel and its sleek new look as loved ones come together to embrace the warmth of the season. As we continue to welcome people into the Jameson family, this global campaign showcases the artistry that defines our brand and, along with our refreshed outer bottle, reinforces our commitment to elevate Jameson Black Barrel and solidify its position as a leader in the super-premium+ whiskey category. It is testament to the universal love for Jameson and a toast to the bonds that it fosters across cultures and continents.“ Nodjame Fouad, Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers

With a suggested retail price of $37.99, Jameson Black Barrel is a gift for the holiday season that combines a medley of distillates, cask types and ages for a premium tasting experience. The combination of multiple distinct batches, from a variety of whiskey styles and barrel finishes, are expertly blended to deliver a premium taste experience.

To ensure you can savor the rich, sweet taste of Jameson Black Barrel, visit JamesonWhiskey.com to locate bottles near you. Learn more about the campaign by visiting the Jameson website or @Jameson_US.

The Greatest Story Almost Told was created in partnership with Ogilvy and will live across television, audio, social, OOH and streaming channels in the U.S. and globally.

TASTE RESPONSIBLY. JAMESON ® Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Product of Ireland. ©2024 Imported by John Jameson Import Company, New York, NY

