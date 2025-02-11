Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition jetzt erschienen

Wie von den Irish Destillers im vergangenen Oktober ankündigt, erscheint jetzt im Frühjahr die neue Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition. Der dreifach destillierte Irih Whiskey reifte in drei unterschiedlichen Fassarten. Neben ehemaligen Bourbon- und Oloroso-Sherryfässer kamen auch Fässer aus Kastanie zum Einsatz.

Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition kam mit 40 % Vol. in die Flaschen und erscheint mit einer Preisempfehlung von $29/£29. Erhältlich ist diese Abfüllung jetzt in Südafrika, Großbritannien, den USA, Irland, Kanada und Polen erhältlich. Und demnächst auch in Japan und Indien.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Introducing New Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition

Triple distilled and now triple cask matured. The world’s most awarded Irish whiskey just got smoother.

Jameson, the world’s most awarded* and bestselling Irish whiskey, has introduced an exciting new member to the family, Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition.

Already a triple award-winning liquid**, this new offering is a fresh take on the signature smoothness of Jameson that has been elevated through the combination of triple cask maturation. Made in Midleton Distillery, County Cork, Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition has been triple distilled and blended from a combination of both ex-Bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks with the addition of hand-selected sweet chestnut casks. The chestnut cask contribution adds velvety notes of toffee, cacao and toasted almonds, resulting in a whiskey so smooth, it must be a Jameson.

This new expression builds on the success of the first Jameson Triple Triple release – introduced as an exclusive offering in travel retail – which saw ex-Bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks meet Málaga wine casks for a subtle sweetness, citrus fruit notes and the signature Triple Triple extra smooth taste profile.

Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition is crafted with the same dedication and expertise that has made Jameson a household name around the world. At its heart, Jameson is about bringing people together—those who appreciate life’s journey with a relaxed, open mindset—and this new expression invites everyone to share in that experience.

Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman comments:

At Jameson, we’ve known that good things come in threes ever since John Jameson introduced the world to triple-distilled Jameson Irish Whiskey. Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition is no exception to this rule. Our single pot still and single grain Irish whiskeys have been further enhanced through a combination of triple cask maturation to create an exciting new taste experience. Sweet Chestnut wood imparts rich notes of chocolate and fudge, adding a luxurious layer to Jameson whiskey’s much-loved character, making it an excellent new addition to the family.

Bottled at an ABV of 40%, Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition is priced at RRP $29/£29 bottle and is now available in South Africa, the UK, US, Ireland, Canada and Poland. Soon to come to Japan and India.

*Based on the tasting results of the six most influential tasting competitions over the past thirteen years (2011-2023), including The Irish Whiskey Masters, IWSC, ISC, Beverage Testing Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

**Based on 2024 award results from the Beverage Tasting Institute (gold), The Luxury Masters (silver), New York World Wine and Spirits Competition (silver)



Tasting notes

Nose: Opens with rich aromas of toffee fudge, vanilla, and hazelnut chocolate. Subtle orchard fruit notes of sweet pear and green apple softly linger in the background while the chestnut wood influence continues to build, accentuating the indulgent tones of dark chocolate and toasted almond.

Taste: Luscious and textured with notes of creamy fudge and vanilla, while mild nutty undertones and gentle wood spices slowly build over time adding further layers of flavour, complementing the orchard fruits and toasted wood.

Finish: Lingering finish which sees the fruits and spices gently fade, allowing the balanced use of oak and chestnut to have the last word.