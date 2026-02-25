Japanische Kiyokawa Distillery veröffentlicht Inaugural Release – limitiert auf 398 Flaschen

Mit der Veröffentlichung von The Cask bringt die Kiyokawa Distillery ihr Erstlingswerk auf den Markt – allerdings in einer strengen Limitierung von 398 Flaschen. Der mit satten 61,1% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Whisky reifte drei Jahre lang in einem PX Sherry Cask und wird in einer Holzbox präsentiert, zum Preis von 319,99 Dollar.

Die offizielle Veröffentlichung wird am 19. März in Nagano stattfinden – schon jetzt gibt es aber bei decanta.com den early access – Details dazu im Artikel:

Japan’s first farm-to-bottle distillery is set for its inaugural release.

Independent distiller Kiyokawa is set to release its inaugural single malt whisky, The Cask, a farm-to-glass expression matured for three years in an ex-Pedro Ximénez sherry cask and bottled at a cask strength of 61.1% ABV. Presented in an elegant 50cl bottle adorned with a handmade washi-paper label, this single cask release is limited to just 398 bottles, each encased in a wooden presentation box.

Early access is available through dekanta.com ahead of the official launch in Nagano City on Thursday 19th March.

Founded in 2019, Kiyokawa is situated high in the mountains of Iiyama in Nagano Prefecture. Known locally as “Japan’s Hometown,” this idyllic distillery is situated among some of Japan’s most precious and untouched scenery. It’s a place where local people are deeply connected to their land, rooted in ancient agricultural practices, and where nature is mythologised in songs and folklore.

At Kiyokawa, rich homegrown barley and pure mountain spring water are transformed into whisky that matures in high-quality casks through sharply defined seasons, exposed to dramatic shifts in temperature and atmospheric pressure. Often even within a single day. The result is a more intense interaction with the barrel, deepening both flavour and natural colour.

Distilled in 2022, The Cask was laid down in a premium 450L Pedro Ximénez Sherry hogshead and matured for three years prior to bottling. Kiyokawa has a strict policy in place regarding the casks used for maturation, forming close partnerships with bodegas and wineries, and requiring that every barrel arrives containing a minimum 5L of the original liquid. Ensuring the cask is fresh.

Over the following three years, the team at Kiyokawa regularly sampled all casks before deciding which would be suitable for their first release. This particular expression stood out thanks to its incredible depth of flavour and smooth mouthfeel, even at a cask strength of 61.1% ABV.

The whisky is presented in an elegant 50cl bottle and decorated with a handmade washi-paper label which, like the whisky itself, was created from barley husks used in fermentation. A residue that would normally go to waste. The paper is soft and luxurious, with elegant torn edges, a premium texture and stylish Japanese calligraphy. The bottle comes housed in a wooden presentation box.

Kiyokawa’s The Cask will be officially launched at an event in the beautiful Nagano City on Thursday 19th March, attended by the distillery owner, staff, partners, and press.

For those unable to wait until then, early access is available through dekanta.com. As a single cask release, it is highly limited to just 398 bottles.

RRP $319.99

Register for Early Access:

https://dekanta.com/pages/kiyokawa-the-cask-single-malt-whisky

Tasting Notes

On the Nose: Dried figs, plum jam, roasted nuts.

On the Palate: Rich sherry sweetness, baking spice, umami depth.

The Finish: Long, warming, with lingering cocoa and oak.