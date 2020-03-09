Montag, 09. März 2020, 15:38:54
PR: Johan Larsson wird neuer CEO bei Mackmyra

Der bisherige CEO, Magnus Dandanell, wird New Business Developer

Führungswechsel bei Mackmyra: Wie die schwedische Brennerei bekanntgibt, wird Magnus Dandanell, bislang CEO, als Business Developer für das Unternehmen arbeiten. Neuer CEO wird Johan Larsson.

Details und Statements dazu in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Johan Larsson appointed new CEO of Mackmyra

After being the CEO for 21 years, ever since Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB was founded, Magnus Dandanell is now handing over the role to Johan Larsson and moving to the position of business developer at the company.

An important milestone was passed in 2019, when for the first time the sales of Mackmyra in Europe were larger than to Systembolaget in Sweden. The potential is very high, with the combined size of just the three most prioritised markets of Germany, the UK and France being about 40 times larger than the market in Sweden. New leadership is now needed, as Mackmyra moves onto a new stage, with larger export sales. In Johan, the Mackmyra board has found a senior executive with documented skills and experience of leading entrepreneurial companies through international growth phases. Thanks to the combination of Johan’s managerial skills and the creativity of Magnus, we in the board are looking forward to a promising future.

Carl Klingberg,
Chairman of Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB

Mackmyra Gravity Distillery. Bild © Whiskyexperts

Johan Larsson has held several senior positions in both owner-managed and public listed companies. Earlier in his career, as the CFO of the fashion company Peak Performance, he was one of the people behind the growth of the company based on international expansion, with revenues increasing from SEK 300 million to SEK 1 billion. Since then, he has worked as both the COO and the CEO of various entrepreneurial companies like WeSC, Whyred and Mini Rodini. Through his own consultancy business, he has also acted as an advisor to investment companies. He has also been a member of the board of several companies, e.g. the branding company Nilörngruppen, footwear accessories by Paul Brunngård, the innovative helmet company Hövding and the outdoor company Houdini Sportswear.

Throughout my entire career I have always worked with growing strong consumer brands by means of international expansion. This is one of the reasons why I have been following Mackmyra with fascination for many years, both as a shareholder and as a cask owner. What Magnus and the team have accomplished is truly impressive. It is with great excitement and inspiration that I now take over the relay baton as the new CEO, with the task of taking the foremost craft spirit company in Sweden through the next growth phase.

Johan Larsson,
New CEO
 

Magnus Dandanell will continue to work for Mackmyra in the role of business developer, focusing on establishing new export markets and developing digital distribution channels.

It is with pride and confidence that, after more than two decades, I hand over the helm to a strong leader like Johan. With his strengths and skills, Mackmyra will be able to develop further and reach its full potential. I am also pleased to now be able to focus on Mackmyra’s business development, especially in light of the major changes that the global alcohol industry is undergoing, both in terms of consumer behaviour and internet based disruption.

Magnus Dandanell,
New business developer

Magnus Dandanell, Gründer und jetzt New Business Developer Mackmyra Svensk Whisky. Bild © Whiskyexperts
