Jordan Paisley ist neuer Distillery Manager bei Lagavulin

Die traditionsreiche Islay-Brennerei Lagavulin hat mit Jordan Paisley einen neuen Distillery Manager – der von Islay stammende Paisley hat seit 2019 als Performance Improvement Lead für andere Diageo-Brennereien auf Islay gearbeitet und übernimmt nun die Aufgabe bei Lagavulin von Pierrick Guillaume.

Hier die offizielle Presseaussendung dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

ISLAY LOCAL NAMED AS NEW MANAGER OF LAGAVULIN

Lagavulin has appointed Islay local, Jordan Paisley, as the new manager of its iconic island distillery.

A former pupil of Islay High School, Jordan travelled the world before returning to the island with the world’s leading distilling company, Diageo.

He has been working with the team at the Lagavulin alongside Diageo’s portfolio of other Islay distilleries as Performance Improvement Lead since 2019 and will now step up to run one of the world’s most famous single malt distilleries. Before joining Diageo Jordan worked in the merchant navy, qualifying as an engineer, working primarily in the North Sea, before going on to work in anti-piracy for vessels passing the Somalian coast.

Jordan will take the reins from Pierrick Guillaume who joined Lagavulin in 2020 after a previous management role at the nearby Caol Ila Distillery on the other side of Islay. Pierrick is leaving the distillery after a distinguished decade-long career with Diageo, to return home to his native France.

Lagavulin is one of Scotland’s most revered distilleries and whisky brands and is famed for its delicious peaty single malts.

Jordan Paisley, the incoming manager of Lagavulin Distillery, said:

Coming from Islay, it’s a real source of pride to be given the chance to manage one of Scotland, and the world’s, most iconic distilleries. “Pierrick has been such a great source of knowledge and support since I joined Diageo. I can’t thank him enough and wish him all the best as he embarks on his next chapter in France. “I can’t wait to get started and look forward to supporting the team to continue producing such a high-quality and highly revered product.”

Laura Beadell, Senior Site Manager at Diageo, added: