Kavalan bringt Solist Madeira Cask in den Global Travel Retail

Für den Global Travel Retail, wahrscheinlich vornehmlich im südostasiatischen Raum, hat Kavalan einen neuen Kavalan Solist Madeira Cask abgefüllt und ihn heute der internationalen Presse vorgestellt. Der in der 1l-Flasche abgefüllte Whisky stammt jeweils aus einem Single Cask, die Bottlings können daher unterschiedliche Alkoholstärken zwischen 50 und 60 Prozent haben.

Mehr Infos zum neuen Kavalan Solist Madeira Cask finden Sie untenstehend. Sollten wir die Mitteilung auf Deutsch bekommen, werden wir sie natürlich austauschen – und das ist dann auch ein gutes Zeichen dafür, dass man das Bottling der taiwanesischen Brennerei auch in Europa wird kaufen können…

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Kavalan Debuts Solist Madeira Cask in Global Travel Retail

A single cask strength whisky inspired by Madeira’s legendary „Voyage Wine“ heritage

TAIPEI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan, Taiwan’s internationally acclaimed distillery, has unveiled Kavalan Solist Madeira Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky. The 1,000ml edition, bottled at natural cask strength (50–59.9% ABV), is a rare first-fill single cask release debuting in global travel retail, bringing together the warmth of Madeira casks with a harmonious balance of fruit, spice and refined sweetness.

Produced on Portugal’s Madeira Island, Madeira wine is a historic fortified wine renowned for its vibrant acidity and long known as the „Voyage Wine“.

Mr. YT Lee, Chairman of King Car Group, said that centuries ago barrels of Madeira travelled aboard merchant ships linking Europe, Asia and the Americas.

„This is where it gets interesting: exposure to heat and movement during these long sea voyages had the unintentional effect of enriching the wine’s flavour, shaping the distinctive character for which Madeira is known today,“ said Mr. Lee. „To age our whisky, we’ve chosen casks that previously held wine made from Tinta Negra, Madeira’s principal grape variety, whose intense fruit character beautifully complements Kavalan’s tropical whisky style.“

Presented in metallic pink packaging, the whisky is bottled at natural cask strength, non-chill filtered and with natural colour, reflecting the Solist philosophy of showcasing the pure character of each exceptional cask.

Tasting Notes

Colour: Deep marmalade.

Nose: Opens with scents of fresh cherry, grape and apple, complemented by hints of honey and cinnamon spice.

The buttery aromas of toffee, almond and vanilla fill the background.

Palate: Rich melon and apricot flavours intensify an array of fig, marmalade, and grape, sprinkled with white pepper and cinnamon. Develops into the taste of sweet toffee and honey, leaving a full and long-lasting aftertaste.

Global Travel Retail Availability

The 1,000ml limited edition of Kavalan Solist Madeira Cask will be available across key international travel retail markets including South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Japan.