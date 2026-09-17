Knob Creek bringt 12 Jahre alten Kentucky Straight Bourbon in Fassstärke

Das wäre doch etwas auch für Europa – ein Knob Creek, 12 Jahre alt und in Fassstärke von 60,6% Vol. – aber leider wird es diese Abfüllung nur in den USA geben. Zehn Chargenr aus den Rickhouses in Clermont, Kentucky sind dafür ausgewählt worden, und damit ist die Limitierung so eng, dass sich ein internationaler Release nicht ausgeht. Wer Fan von Knob Creek ist, muss also sein Glück in den USA versuchen.

Hier die Aussendung, von der James B. Beam Distilling Company zum neu erschienenen Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Cask Strength:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

KNOB CREEK® RELEASES 12 YEAR OLD CASK STRENGTH, A BOLD EXPRESSION OF TIME, PATIENCE AND FULL FLAVOR

Patiently matured for 12 years and bottled at 121.2 proof, the limited-edition release delivers Knob Creek’s signature full-bodied flavor at cask strength

CLERMONT, Ky., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The James B. Beam Distilling Co., home of The Small Batch Bourbon Collection™, announces the release of Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Cask Strength, a limited-edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon that showcases the depth that twelve years of patient aging and full proof can deliver. Bottled at 121.2 proof, the release brings Knob Creek’s signature full-bodied character to the glass with greater intensity, offering rich layers of caramel, dried apple, butterscotch and seasoned oak, followed by a warm, subtly spiced finish.

Knob Creek has always been about giving great bourbon the time it deserves. After twelve years in the rickhouse, this batch had the depth and full flavor we were looking for, and we knew we wanted to share it exactly as it was. Cask strength means the barrel gets the final say, and with this one, we were more than glad to listen.“ Freddie Noe, eighth-generation master distiller at the James B. Beam Distilling Co

Patiently matured in charred American white oak barrels and hand-selected from just 10 distinct lots in Knob Creek’s Clermont, Kentucky rickhouses, Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Cask Strength is carefully batched and bottled at cask strength, best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

Proof: 121.2 proof / 60.6% ABV

121.2 proof / 60.6% ABV Aroma: Caramel, char and dried apple

Caramel, char and dried apple Taste: Rich yet balanced flavors of butterscotch, dried apple and seasoned oak

Rich yet balanced flavors of butterscotch, dried apple and seasoned oak Finish: Warm with notes of caramel and subtle cinnamon

Warm with notes of caramel and subtle cinnamon Availability: Available nationwide for a limited time

Available nationwide for a limited time SRP: $89.99 / 750mL

Arriving in time for the holiday season, Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Cask Strength is an ideal whiskey for holiday gatherings and gifting, whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a classic Old Fashioned.

For more information about Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Cask Strength and Knob Creek® award-winning bourbon and rye portfolios, visit knobcreek.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook @KnobCreek.