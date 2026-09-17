Knob Creek bringt 12 Jahre alten Kentucky Straight Bourbon in Fassstärke

Das wäre doch etwas auch für Europa – ein Knob Creek, 12 Jahre alt und in Fassstärke von 60,6% Vol. – aber leider wird es diese Abfüllung nur in den USA geben. Zehn Chargenr aus den Rickhouses in Clermont, Kentucky sind dafür ausgewählt worden, und damit ist die Limitierung so eng, dass sich ein internationaler Release nicht ausgeht. Wer Fan von Knob Creek ist, muss also sein Glück in den USA versuchen.
Hier die Aussendung, von der James B. Beam Distilling Company zum neu erschienenen Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Cask Strength:
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KNOB CREEK® RELEASES 12 YEAR OLD CASK STRENGTH, A BOLD EXPRESSION OF TIME, PATIENCE AND FULL FLAVOR
Patiently matured for 12 years and bottled at 121.2 proof, the limited-edition release delivers Knob Creek’s signature full-bodied flavor at cask strength
CLERMONT, Ky., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The James B. Beam Distilling Co., home of The Small Batch Bourbon Collection™, announces the release of Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Cask Strength, a limited-edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon that showcases the depth that twelve years of patient aging and full proof can deliver. Bottled at 121.2 proof, the release brings Knob Creek’s signature full-bodied character to the glass with greater intensity, offering rich layers of caramel, dried apple, butterscotch and seasoned oak, followed by a warm, subtly spiced finish.
Patiently matured in charred American white oak barrels and hand-selected from just 10 distinct lots in Knob Creek’s Clermont, Kentucky rickhouses, Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Cask Strength is carefully batched and bottled at cask strength, best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.
- Proof: 121.2 proof / 60.6% ABV
- Aroma: Caramel, char and dried apple
- Taste: Rich yet balanced flavors of butterscotch, dried apple and seasoned oak
- Finish: Warm with notes of caramel and subtle cinnamon
- Availability: Available nationwide for a limited time
- SRP: $89.99 / 750mL
Arriving in time for the holiday season, Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Cask Strength is an ideal whiskey for holiday gatherings and gifting, whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a classic Old Fashioned.
For more information about Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Cask Strength and Knob Creek® award-winning bourbon and rye portfolios, visit knobcreek.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook @KnobCreek.