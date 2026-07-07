Kythe Distillery produziert ersten New Make Spirit

Eine kurze Mitteilung auf Facebook vor einigen Minuten meldet, dass die Kythe Distillery, das Projekt eine traditionell arbeitenden Whiskybrennerei von Jonny McMillan und Angus MacRaild, nun über drei Jahre nach der ersten offiziellen Vorstellung der Brennerei (wir berichteten hier) den ersten New Make Spirit produziert hat.

Die Destillerie schreibt dazu:

On July 2nd 2026, twelve years, two months and twenty-five days after Jonny and Angus hatched a plan to make whisky on a long car journey back to Scotland from London, Kythe Distillery created its first new make spirit. There have been many false starts, dead ends, frustrating delays and depressing outlooks in the intervening years. Yet, out of the hot chaos that is the bringing to life of a brand new, highly bespoke distillery like Kythe, a new Scottish distillate has started to finally flow. This milestone and this whole crazy project owes much to its many collaborators and contributors: to our amazing production team of Colas, Wang and Saumit; to our numerous brilliant consultants and mentors; most of all, to Aaron. There’s much more fascinating (and some terrifying #directfiredwashstill) detail to come. But for now, we think it’s safe to say ‘hat’s off to us’ – the easy part is finally over, now let the hard graft commence…