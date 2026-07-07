Aberfeldy Distillery only: Der neue Aberfeldy Exceptional Casks – 24yo White Port Double Cask

Ein neuer Aberfeldy ist ab sofort in der Destillerie und in deren Onlineshop erhältlich: Der neue Aberfeldy 24yo White Port Double Cask uas der Exceptional Casks Serie kann dort um 350 Pfund erworben werden – insgesamt gibt es 252 Flaschen davon. Und we nicht so viel Geld blind ausgeben will, der kann bei einem Besuch in der Brennerei den neuen Aberfeldy 24yo White Port Double Cask auch dramweise um 13 Pfund genießen.

Hier der Text, den wir erhalten haben:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

DEWAR’S ABERFELDY DISTILLERY CELEBRATES SUMMER WITH EXCLUSIVE BOTTLING

Aberfeldy, Scotland, 7th July, 2026

As summer arrives in Highland Perthshire, Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery invites whisky lovers on a journey from the banks of the River Tay to the sun-drenched vineyards of Portugal’s Douro Valley with the launch of its latest distillery exclusive, ABERFELDY 24-Year-Old White Port Double Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky.

The latest addition to the distillery’s Exceptional Cask Series, this rare release brings together two places united by a shared dedication to craft. Since 1898, ABERFELDY has produced whisky in the heart of Scotland, using time-honoured techniques passed down through generations, while the steep terraced vineyards of the Douro Valley have long been celebrated for producing some of the world’s most distinctive fortified wines. The result is a whisky that reflects the passion, artistry and heritage of both traditions in a single bottle.

In this limited-edition release, carefully selected White Port casks lend a distinctive layer of character to ABERFELDY’s signature honeyed style. The result is a bright and elegant expression, offering notes of ripe orchard fruits, honeyed apricots, citrus blossom and vanilla, that captures the warmth and vibrancy of summer while remaining unmistakably ABERFELDY.

Stephanie Macleod, renowned Malt Master at ABERFELDY commented:

„The choice of White Port casks was a deliberate one. Port cask maturation is often known for bringing a lively character to whisky, but White Port offers something particularly fresh and vibrant. Rich in notes of citrus peel, stone fruits and delicate nuttiness, the casks complement rather than overpower ABERFELDY’s signature honeyed style, creating an expression that feels bright, elegant and perfectly suited to the season. “With this release, we wanted to capture something unexpected: a whisky that retains the depth and refinement expected of a 24-Year-Old Single Malt while introducing a brighter, more expressive character through the White Port finish. It is a whisky that transports you, offering a taste of Portugal through the lens of ABERFELDY craftsmanship.“

The launch also reflects ABERFELDY’s continued exploration of wine cask finishing, building on a portfolio of expressions that demonstrate how carefully chosen wine casks can enhance and elevate the distillery’s celebrated honeyed character. From the rich influence of Tuscan red wine casks to the brighter, fruit-led notes imparted by Cadillac French wine casks, these releases showcase the versatility and creativity at the heart of the distillery’s whisky-making philosophy.

With only 252 bottles available, ABERFELDY 24-Year-Old White Port Double Cask can be purchased exclusively from Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery and its online store from July 7th, at an RRP of £350. Visitors to the distillery can also enjoy drams at the Distillery Bar throughout the summer for £13.