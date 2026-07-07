Glengoyne Summer Solstice #2 jetzt auf der internationalen Webseite

Glengoyne hat für internationale Kunden ein Lager auf dem europäischen Festland und dazu eine Webseite – dort kann man die Abfüllungen meist kurz nach dem Erscheinen einer Abfüllung in UK bestellen uns spart sich die ganzen Kalamitäten mit dem Import.

So zum Beispiel für den Glengoyne Summer Solstice #2, der soeben auf der Seite online gestellt wurde. Dieser mit 58,3% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Single Cask Whisky aus dem Jahr 2012 stammt aus einem Bourbon Barrel und ist auf 244 Flaschen limitiert.

Hier die Vorstellung des Whiskys von der Webseite – und der Link zum Store, wo man den Glengoyne Summer Solstice #2 um 228 Euro erwerben kann:

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Summer Solstice No. 2 out now on Glengoyne International

A new expression. A fleeting moment. A dram of summer at its peak.

Summer Solstice No.2 is now available on Glengoyne International With only 244 bottles available, sourced from a 2012 first full Bourbon barrel, this exclusive single cask captures the fleeting moment when the sun stands still and the season feels its richest.

A vibrant tribute to the longest day, this exclusive single cask captures the warmth and richness of summer at its peak. Drawn from a 2012 first fill bourbon barrel and with a bottled at 58.3% ABV, just 244 bottles have been created.

Discover notes of sun-dappled pears, pastéis de nata and chocolate coconut, this limted release lingers with a long, sunlit finish – a perfect dram for slow golden evenings.

Summer Solstice Single Cask No.2

Capturing summer at its peak

At 13:18 on the 21st of June, the sun reaches its meridian high above Glengoyne, casting a golden stillness across the distillery. Summer Solstice Single Cask No.2 is our tribute to that fleeting, perfect moment – a whisky that bottles the warmth, abundance and brightness of the longest day.

Crafted to reflect the height of summer, this limited Single Cask release is both indulgent and refreshing, balancing sun-ripened fruit with gentle oak richness. From the first sip to the last lingering note, it evokes golden afternoons, orchard sweetness and the soft glow of evening light.

Product Information

Expression: Summer Solsitce Single Cask No.2

ABV: 58.3%

Bottle Size: 70cl

Region: Highland, Scotland

Cask Type: Single Cask (2012 Bourbon Barrel)

Chill-Filtered: No

Colouring: Natural Colour

RRP: £185

Total Bottles Released: 244

Availability: Distillery Shop & Glengoyne.com only

Tasting Notes

Nose: Warm sponge cake and pineapple, marzipan, grape and lemon, chocolate coconut, sweet vanilla, gorse in full bloom

Palate: Sweet summer sipper, juicy pears and more vanilla, rich oak brings weight, peach and lime.

Finish: Long with sweet oak, pastéis de nata, very subtle floral note.

Why It’s Special