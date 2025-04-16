Lagavulin mit neuer Kampagne „Beyond the Smoke“ (mit Video)

„Beyond the smoke„, also in etwa „hinter dem Rauch“ betitelt sich die neue Werbekampagne der Destillerie Lagavulin für ihren ikonischen Islay Single Malt Whisky. Man will mit ihr die vielfältigen Facetten des Whiskys in den Mittelpunkt stellen, die ihn legendär machen – und das ist nicht nur der Rauch: „Hinter dem Rauch gibt es mehr zu entdecken“ ist der Payoff der Kampagne, die vorerst in den USA startet.

Im 30 Sekunden Spot wird eine Bar in Brooklyn auf interessante Weise mit der Destillerie auf Islay auch optisch verbunden – wir haben ihn in die Pressemitteilung eingebettet.

Und wem die Stimme im Spot bekannt vorkommt: es handelt sich beim Sprecher um den us-amerikanischen Comedian und Schauspieler Nick Offerman, der bereits einige Spots für Lagavulin gedreht hat.

Hier also die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung:

Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky Launches ‚Beyond the Smoke‘ Campaign: An Invitation to Discover the Complexity Within the Iconic Islay Whisky

New Creative Highlights Lagavulin’s Legacy and Invites Drinkers to Experience Its Versatility Across Occasions and Drinks Formats

ISLAY, Scotland, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the definitive Islay Single Malt, is unveiling its new Beyond the Smoke marketing campaign designed to redefine perceptions of Scotch and inspire discerning whisky drinkers to explore the many dimensions that make the spirit legendary. While known for its iconic peaty character, Lagavulin transcends its signature smokiness, revealing layers of complexity beyond the taste profile for which it is known. Lagavulin 16 Year Old, the brand’s renowned signature marque recognized with a Platinum award at the 2024 San Francisco Wine and Spirits Awards, continues to set the standard for quality. Beyond the Smoke is an invitation to experience the whisky as a catalyst for curiosity, sparking exploration and igniting a path to discover the many ways to enjoy it.

The Beyond the Smoke campaign was created in partnership with Uncommon Creative Studio and features a suite of work that brings Lagavulin’s legacy to life by blending its rich heritage with moments of discovery. The hero spot, directed by MIKE+JIM from Art Practice, uses a single shot to go from a Brooklyn bar to the brand’s distillery on Islay—recreated as a bespoke diorama (an exact replica) of the brand’s Scotland home by MUTABOR Practical Effects—to a dinner at home and a New York rooftop, showcasing how Lagavulin’s smoky character seamlessly flows into a sophisticated, modern lifestyle. While smoke ties the story together, shifting from subtle to bold just as the whisky evolves on the palate, the story transcends the smoke, reflecting Lagavulin’s influence in contemporary culture and its growing role in the evolving ways whisky is enjoyed today—from classic pours to inventive cocktail serves.

Another key element in the storytelling that connects the Lagavulin brand’s past with its present is the film’s voiceover by longtime creative partner Nick Offerman. Offerman’s ethereal narration breathes life into the creative, blending visuals with his signature poetic style, vocal timbre and singular message-—a call to viewers to boldly pursue lesser-known paths in their enjoyment of Lagavulin and beyond. From the timeless classic, neat or on the rocks, to adventurous cocktails, there is more to discover beyond the smoke in every way Lagavulin can be enjoyed. Overall, the campaign highlights the versatility of Lagavulin, showcasing just a few of the countless serves and places where it can be enjoyed and explored.

„Lagavulin is more than just a smoky whisky; it evolves with every sip. While our smoky character – from Islay’s signature use of peat – defines Lagavulin, it’s the depth of this whisky that sets it apart. Beyond the Smoke invites people to explore the layers that lie beyond the initial taste and discover the full spectrum of how it can be enjoyed. Whether sipped in a dram during a quiet moment in a cozy cocktail bar or amidst the energy of a dinner party within a Spicy Margarita, Single Malt Whisky is not one-dimensional and we wanted to bring that to life with this new campaign.“ Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of Whiskey at Diageo

For over two centuries, the Lagavulin Distillery has stood at the heart of Islay, an island in the Western Hebrides of Scotland steeped in history, where whisky-making is a central part of the local culture. In recent years, Islay’s whisky scene has experienced a renaissance, with new generations and demographics of distillers embracing the craft while continuing to push boundaries. Today, Lagavulin represents both heritage and innovation—an evolution in how whisky is both made and enjoyed. Lagavulin is often enjoyed in its purest form—neat or on the rocks—where its smoky character and rich depth shine. Its versatility also lends itself to elevated cocktails, like the Spicy Margarita, which replaces mezcal with Lagavulin 16 Year Old, or the beloved Smokey Cokey, blending the whisky’s peaty depth with cola’s sweetness.

To introduce Lagavulin to new audiences, the brand is partnering with Racquet, a tennis magazine known for its cultural perspective on the sport, and Highsnobiety, a fashion publication that blends streetwear, luxury and pop culture. By working with brands and personalities who embody the spirit of Beyond the Smoke, Lagavulin brings the whisky to moments that push boundaries and invite discovery—where new layers of flavor and connection unfold. Lagavulin is proving that Scotch is not relegated to a fixed setting or audience, but can be appreciated by all who are curious.

Whether toasting a hard-fought match that went to six games, celebrating a feat of design at New York Fashion Week or enjoying Lagavulin with dinner in a hidden downtown bar, these partnerships demonstrate that Lagavulin fits seamlessly into modern, meaningful and varied experiences. Collaborations like these are central to Lagavulin’s mission of making Scotch Whisky more approachable by challenging traditional perceptions of whisky.

Beyond the Smoke will be amplified across various media channels inclusive of social media, digital streaming platforms, print, and various publishers digitally – bringing Lagavulin’s character and complexity to a national audience.

Lagavulin encourages those who are of legal drinking age to please drink responsibly. For more information about Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the distillery, visit www.malts.com/en-row/distilleries/lagavulin/ or follow us on Instagram at @lagavulinwhisky. To try the full line from Lagavulin including our beloved core whiskies and our limited-time innovations, visit https://www.reservebar.com/collections/lagavulin.