Leon Webb ergänzt das Tamnavulin-Team als neuer Distillery Manager

Die Speyside Distillery Tamnavulin, im Besitz von Whyte & Mackay, hat einen neuen Distillery Manager: Ab sofort wird Leon Webb diese Position ausfüllen und an der Seite von Distiller Sam Douglas und Blender Kirsty Hodge die Verantwortung für die Whiskys aus dieser Brennerei übernehmen.

Mehr über Leon Webb und seinen Werdegang sowie die Destillerie Tamnavulin selbst im nachfolgenden PR-Artikel:

TAMNAVULIN ANNOUNCES NEW DISTILLERY MANAGER

Leon Webb joins Tamnavulin following distillery’s success at Spirit of Speyside Festival

The award-wining Speyside distillery Tamnavulin has appointed experienced whisky maker Leon Webb as its new Distillery Manager. His arrival further bolsters the distilling team at the world’s fastest growing Single Malt[1], which recently won gold at The Spirit of Speyside Awards for Tamnavulin Spanish Grenache Cask.

Das Team von Tamnavulin. Leon Webb ist Zweiter von rechts. Bild: Tamnavulin Distillery

Leon joined the team in early May, returning to his native Scotland following a period of five years in Canada, working as Master Distiller and Blender for the well-respected Shelter Point Distillery on Vancouver Island, B.C.

Originally from Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands, Leon graduated with an MSc in Brewing and Distilling from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, before embarking on his distilling career in both Scotland and Canada, producing a number of award-winning liquids.

He joins Tamnavulin’s Distiller Sam Douglas and Blender Kirsty Hodge, who has been working closely with the distillery in recent years, as part of the wider Whyte & Mackay Distilling Team, which is headed up by Master Whisky Maker and Blender Gregg Glass.

Shane Healey, Distillery Director at Whyte & Mackay, said:

“Leon will be a fantastic addition to Tamnavulin and our Distilling Team. I am confident he will build on all the great work already done at the distillery and make a great contribution to the extraordinary growth of the Tamnavulin brand around the world. Leon joins Tamnavulin at an exciting time, fresh after the Spirit of Speyside Festival.”

The single malt brand was brought back to life in 2016 as a quintessential signature Speyside malt whisky. The fruit-forward liquids produced are all double-matured and enhanced through wine cask finishes, released at an affordable price point.

Numerous award wins later – coupled with a rapid growth in demand from consumer and trade alike have quickly established Tamnavulin as a leading example of quality Speyside whisky – testament to a distillery and whisky making team that will be further bolstered by Leon’s experience.

Tamnavulin recently announced the addition of a White Wine Cask Edition to its core range, building on the popularity of the brand’s Red Wine Cask Editions.

About Tamnavulin

On the Southern edge of Speyside, in the foothills of the Cairngorm Mountains, lies Tamnavulin Distillery. Built in 1966, the Distillery takes its name from the Gaelic for ‘mill on the hill’, the distillery was named after the historic woollen mill which still sits next to the distillery. After closing in 1995, the distillery underwent a major refurbishment before it was re-opened in 2007. The first whisky from the newly opened distillery was launched in 2016, much to the anticipation of whisky fans.

Tucked away on the edge of the River Livet, set on the bank of the Allt’ a Choire, Tamnavulin draws water from underground springs in the Easterton hills formed by snowmelt from the surrounding mountains. This water is naturally filtered through ancient limestone rock before reaching the distillery, resulting in some of the purest spring water to be found in Scotland.

The small group of skilled, time-served craftsmen began creating Tamnavulin’s signature Speyside malt whisky over fifty years ago using the finest ingredients combined with age-old distilling expertise and sophisticated techniques.

Since its launch in 2016, Tamnavulin has driven a successful path which has seen it become the fastest growing single malt globally in 2020 (IWSR ‘000’s 8.4L cases) and the no.4 brand by volume in the UK (Nielsen Scantrack/Kantar date to 9th of October 2021).

[1] *IWSR 2019-20, largest growing Single Malt