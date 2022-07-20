Lindores Abbey Distillery pflanzt 50 Eichenbäume in Frankreich – veröffentlicht dort exklusive Abfüllung

Thiron-Gardais ist die französische Mutterabtei von Lindores Abbey, dem „Geburtsort“ des schottischen Whiskys und nun Namensgeber der in der unmittelbaren Nähe gelegenen Lindores Abbey Distillery. Ein Team der Brennerei war nun in Thiron-Gardais zu Besuch und hat dort eine exklusiv für Frankreich erschienene Abfüllung vorgestellt, die in Virgin Oak Fässern, gefertigt aus Holz aus der die Abtei umgebenden Eichenwäldern, gelagert wurde. Sozusagen als Ersatz für das entnommene Holz werden nun 50 neue Schösslinge gepflanzt, einer davon symbolisch während des Besuches.

Mehr zur Abfüllung und zur Pflanzung hier in der Presseaussendung, die wir für Sie erhalten haben:

LINDORES ABBEY DISTILLERY PUTS ROOTS DOWN IN FRANCE TO CELEBRATE 831 YEARS OF HISTORY

50 OAK TREES PLANTED TO REPLACE TREES USED FOR FRENCH VIRGIN OAK CASKS

Lindores Abbey Distillery visited Thiron-Gardais, home of its mother abbey, to plant a ceremonial oak tree in celebration of their 831-year friendship

50 further oak trees will be planted to replace the wood taken from the Thiron forest by the distillery to create casks for an exclusive bottling

The spirit from the virgin French oak casks has now been bottled for an exclusive release for the French market available via L’Explorateur du Goût

A team from Lindores Abbey Distillery recently travelled to Thiron-Gardais, a small village outside Paris, to plant a ceremonial oak tree in recognition of 831 years of historic friendship between Lindores Abbey and l’Abbaye de Tiron.

The mediaeval abbey at Thiron-Gardais is the mother abbey of all Tironensian abbeys, including Lindores. Friar John Cor was a Tironensian monk of Lindores, and it is he who was famously ordered in 1494 to make aqua vitae for the king.

In celebration of these historic links, Lindores Abbey Distillery commissioned an exclusive bottling matured in casks made of virgin French oak from the forests surrounding Thiron- Gardais. The bottling has been created specially for the French market and will be available via L’Explorateur du Goût.The casks were exquisitely crafted by our partners NAO Oak, a family-owned cooperage in Cognac.

Lindores Abbey Distillery places great importance on environmental preservation and has arranged for 50 further oak trees to be planted around Thiron-Gardais to replace those used to create the casks for the French bottling.

Drew McKenzie Smith, MD and Founder of Lindores Abbey Distillery, commented: