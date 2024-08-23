Lindores Abbey Distillery veröffentlicht THIRON

Mit der Veröffentlichung des neuen Lindores Abbey THIRON will die Destillerie an der Stätte der gleichnamigen Abteil die Verbindung zwischen dieser und der Schwesterabtei im französischen Thiron-Gardais in den Brennpunkt stellen. Dementsprechend durfte der Whisky unter anderem in unbenutzen Fässern aus französischer Eiche reifen, die nahe Thiron wuchsen. Und um den ökologischen Fußabdruck dabei klein zu halten, hat man seitens der Lindores Abbey Distillery die Bäume, die dort dafür entnommen wurden, bereits 2022 nachgepflanzt.

Mehr über die erste der ab nun jährlich erscheinenden Abfüllungen (zu der wir leider keinen Presi erfahren haben) nachfolgend in der Information durch die Brennerei:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THIRON: LINDORES ABBEY DISTILLERY CELEBRATES ANCIENT FRENCH ROOTS WITH EXCLUSIVE NEW RELEASE

Lindores Abbey Distillery announces its latest release – Thiron – in celebration of the abbey’s links to its sister abbey in Thiron-Gardais

The spirit was matured in French virgin oak casks made from trees grown near Thiron

Replacement trees were planted in the Thiron forests in 2022 to replace those used to create casks

Lindores Abbey, Fife: A new chapter in whisky, rooted in history.

Lindores Abbey Distillery has announced the launch of its first bottle in an annual series of limited releases celebrating its historic links with the abbey at Thiron-Gardais, a small town in the Perche region, southwest of Paris.

The bottling celebrates 833 years of historic links between Lindores Abbey and l’Abbaye de Tiron. The mediaeval abbey at Thiron-Gardais (founded 1109) is the mother abbey of all Tironensian abbeys, including Lindores and Kelso. Friar John Cor was a Tironensian monk of Lindores, and it is he who was famously ordered in 1494 to make aqua vitae for the king.

The spirit has been matured in red wine barriques, bourbon casks, and French virgin oak casks taken from trees grown in the Thiron-Gardais area. Lindores Abbey Distillery places great importance on environmental preservation and has arranged for oak trees to be planted around Thiron-Gardais to replace those used to create the casks for the French bottling.

The spirit (49.4% ABV) is non-chill filtered, and has initial notes of mellow vanilla, caramel syrup and baking spices, giving way to ginger and roasted chestnuts. The smoothy, silky texture is synonymous with the character of Lindores spirit.

The design of the bottle pays homage to the beautiful columns and architecture of both abbeys while the cork bears the inscription “May Our Roots Be Forever Intertwined,” the same message which appears in French on a plaque gifted to the French village by the McKenzie- Smith family on a visit to Thiron.

Drew McKenzie Smith, MD and Founder of Lindores Abbey Distillery, commented:

“This release is the first in a series of annual limited bottlings which will celebrate the links between our two great abbeys. Without the monks of Thiron-Gardais and the knowledge they passed on to the monks who founded Lindores, the story of whisky as we know it today could be entirely different. We want to pay homage to our unique history and create a wonderful spirit which showcases the mastery of the Lindores’ team’s skills.”