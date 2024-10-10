Loch Lomond Whiskies präsentiert The Waypoint Series

Ihre neue Reihe The Waypoint Series, eine Serie von Single Malts mit Altersangabe, stellt Loch Lomond Whiskies heute vor. Jeder Abfüllung der Kollektion wird einen bedeutenden „Wegpunkt“ des Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park darstellen. Das erste Bottling ist ein 16 Jahre alter Whisky, der ausschließlich in den Swan Neck-Stills von Loch Lomond destilliert wurde und 12 Monate lang in Cognac-Fässern gefinished wurde.

Loch Lomond Waypoint 16 Year Old ist nicht kühlgefiltert, der Whisky hat seine natürliche Farbe und einen Alkoholgehalt von 46,2 % Vol.. Seit dem 9. Oktober ist die Abfüllung exklusiv über The Whisky Shop erhältlich, anschließend wird sie weltweit an Fachhändler ausgeliefert. Der empfohlene Verkaufspreis beträgt £82, was etwa knapp 100 € wären.

Loch Lomond Whiskies Presents The Waypoint Series

A collection of remarkable whiskies inspired by the journey of discovery through exploration of flavour and of place.

Scotland’s most imaginative distillery, Loch Lomond Whiskies, is introducing a new collection of whiskies inspired by its iconic setting on the banks of Loch Lomond and its enduring quest for exploration.

The Waypoint Series is a celebration of the distiller’s commitment to the exploration of flavour in whisky making and its heritage in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs. Each expression in the collection will represent a significant ‘waypoint’ in the National Park and is crafted to capture the emotions evoked when discovering new and exciting expressions.

Comprising a collection of age-statement single malts, it launches with an exceptional 16 Year Old whisky, distilled exclusively in Loch Lomond’s Swan Neck stills and finished in the finest Cognac casks for 12 months.

The remarkable single malt tells the story of the Falls of Falloch, a hidden gem nestled within Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, where a roaring waterfall passes through the striking Glen of Falloch. Waypoint 16 year Old celebrates this iconic natural landmark, with Master Distiller Michael Henry inspired by its power and beauty, and the desire for exploration by travellers who make the journey through one of the Trossachs’ most extraordinary areas.

Loch Lomond Waypoint 16 Year Old is presented in a striking box featuring hand-drawn artwork by Welsh illustrator Brett Breckon. The illustration describes a mythical journey through dense trees, fauna and flora to the majestic Falls of Falloch. In endless detail the image has been intricately worked into a large scraperboard where the black surface is removed to reveal a crisp white below. As whisky-fans explore the artwork, new layers of intrigue will be revealed with every glance, with the whisky’s tasting notes subtly woven into the scenery.

Driven by a never-ending spirit to discover new possibilities in flavour and whisky creation, Loch Lomond is the only distillery in Scotland to house both traditional swan neck stills and its unique straight neck stills, making it one of the most innovative and inventive in world.

To create the Waypoint Series, Master Distiller Michael Henry embarked on his own journey of discovery to bring to life the stories of Loch Lomond through whisky making. The result is a collection of distinct single malts which capture the distiller’s signature style and Michael’s pursuit of imaginative thinking in whisky making.

Michael Henry, Master Distiller at Loch Lomond Whiskies, said: “The Waypoint Series captures our eternal desire to push boundaries, and will explore the remarkable places that surround our unique distillery.

“We are fortunate to live in a place world famous for its beauty and possibilities for adventure. It is a location which has drawn generations of explorers, driven to uncover new experiences. “Loch Lomond Distillery captures this spirit in everything that we do. We respect but are not beholden to tradition as we navigate our own path to freely explore flavour in our own way. This is what it means to be Scotland’s most agile and adept Scotch distillery.”

Michael, who is the creator and guardian of Loch Lomond Whiskies, has a clear vision to bring creativity and imagination to a craft known for its traditional roots.

He continued:

“We open the Waypoint Series with a remarkable 16 Year Old single malt distilled exclusively in our swan neck stills and matured in three kinds of ex-bourbon American Oak casks before finishing its flavour journey for 12 months in ex-Cognac barrels. “There are so many layers to this whisky. There is depth in every drop, with each one bringing a different dimension to the collective character. Beginning with aromas of soft citrus and honey blossom, it opens up with a sweetness of stewed apple, honeysuckle and honey blossom to taste before oak notes from the Cognac barrels come to the fore. The finish is medium with notes of soft citrus.”

Loch Lomond Waypoint 16 Year Old is non-chill-filtered and natural in colour. It has a ABV of 46.2%.

Loch Lomond Waypoint 16 Year Old will be exclusively available through The Whisky Shop from 9 October, before being rolled out worldwide to specialist retailers. It is RRP is

£82.

To find out more about Loch Lomond Whiskies, visit: www.lochlomondwhiskies.com

Nose: Aromas of soft citrus and honey blossom

Palate: It opens with a sweetness of stewed apple, honeysuckle and honey blossom before oak notes from the Cognac barrel come to the fore.

Finish: The finish is medium with notes of soft citrus.