Loch Lomond Whisky zum zweiten Mal in drei Jahren schnellstwachsender Top 50 Single Malt weltweit

Unter den bekannteren schottischen Whiskymarken hat bei Whiskyfreunden gefühlt Loch Lomond in den letzten Jahren einen ziemlichen Aufstieg erlebt. Das Bauchgefühl wird jetzt auch durch konkrete Zahlen bestätigt. Laut dem Analysten ISWR ist Loch Lomond die am schnellsten wachsende Marke unter den größten 50 schottischen Whiskymarken. Dazu kommen auch auf der “Geschmacksseite” zahlreiche Preise und Auszeichnungen.

All das hat die Brennerei in einem Presseartikel zusammengefasst, der einen schönen Überblick über die Errungenschaften am Markt im aktuellen Jahr zeigt:

Loch Lomond Distillery underlines global growth in Scotch whisky market following exceptional performance at top global awards

Independent distiller gains recognition worldwide for its exceptional whiskies at both San Franscico World Spirts Competition 2024 and IWSC 2024

Loch Lomond Distillery has continued its upwards trajectory in the global Scotch whisky market with category-leading scores in the world-renowned 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

For the second time in the last three years, Loch Lomond Whisky is globally the fastest growing top 50 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, according to the latest data published by IWSR. This growth has been driven in part by the distillery’s commitment to quality and consistency, which has been recognised globally in the top awards.

This also marks the second consecutive year that Loch Lomond Distillery has taken home top scores in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, with Loch Lomond Whiskies winning ‘Best Single Cask Scotch’ for Cask 21/546-6 Exclusive Cask – 1st Fill Bordeaux Hogshead which was bottled exclusively for the Drammers Club in the US.

On top of the category win, Loch Lomond took home sixteen awards – more awards than any other Scotch whisky brand including a rare Platinum award for Loch Lomond 12 year old Inchmoan single malt for three consecutive years of double golds.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition results follow hot on the heels of multiple wins at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) 2024, where Loch Lomond 12 Year Old Inchmurrin single malt topped its category to be named the Best Scotch Whisky under 15 Years Old.

Loch Lomond is one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks, and the remarkable Loch Lomond Distillery sits near its Southern Shores. One of the most adept and capable distilleries in Scotland with the ability to create not just the flagship Loch Lomond Single Malt Scotch Whisky; but also single grain whisky, Spearhead; and its latest creation Noble Rebel, a trio of blended malt whiskies available in three diverse flavours – Hazelnut Harmony, Orchard Outburst and Smoke Symphony.

Together, these brands have received a total of 20 accolades at the industry-leading San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024.

The distillery also scooped multiple Gold Outstanding Awards at IWSC 2024, including Best in Category for Loch Lomond Inchmurrin 12 Year Old.

The raft of significant award wins demonstrates the huge momentum the independent distiller is gaining on the global stage and is testament to the exceptional quality of its whiskies.

First opened in 1965, Loch Lomond Distillery has quietly been crafting whisky on the banks of its namesake loch for more than 60 years. In the last decade, investment in innovation and marketing has driven extraordinary growth in global markets, with its diverse portfolio of whiskies now enjoyed by millions of customers worldwide.

Michael Henry, Whisky Master Blender at Loch Lomond Group, said:

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Loch Lomond Distillery and a defining moment in our journey. “While we have been distilling for generations, we are only now realising our full potential and have moved quickly in recent years from being a relatively unknown independent distiller to a major player on the world stage. “The capabilities of our distillery are unmatched in Scotland. The combination of traditional swan neck stills and our unique straight neck stills, in addition to our own onsite cooperage, give us much greater control over the distillation and maturation process, allowing us to explore flavour in a distinctive way. “We have been bold in our approach to whisky-making, and while we are guided by the traditions of our craft, we are not beholden to them. “To be widely recognised by globally renowned spirits experts for the quality of our whiskies underlines our growing credibility as one of the most dynamic distillers of the time. “

The full list of accolades includes:

San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024

Loch Lomond Whiskies (16 Awards) 1 x Platinum Award 7 x Double Gold 4 x Gold 4 x Silver

Cask 21/546-6 Exclusive Cask – 1st Fill Bordeaux Hogshead – Best Single Cask Scotch

IWSC 2024

Loch Lomond Whiskies Inchmurrin 12 Year Old– Best Single Malt 15 Years and Under

Loch Lomond Whiskies Perfectly Balanced 12 Year Old – Gold Outstanding (98/100)

Loch Lomond Whiskies 10 Year Old – Gold Outstanding (95/100)