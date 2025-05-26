Lochlea Distillery präsentiert Cask Strength Batch 3

Die Lowland-Destillerie Lochlea setzt die Reihe ihres in Fass-Stärke abgefüllten Single Malts fort und präsentiert Lochlea Cask Strength Batch 3. Für master blender Jill Boyd, die im Dezember des vergangenen Jahres nach dem Abschied von John Campbell dieses Position übernahm (wir berichteten), ist dies die erste Abfüllung, die sie von der Idee bis zur Abfüllung begleitete und kreierte:

„I am especially proud of Cask Strength Batch 3 as it has been my first opportunity to curate one of our whiskies from concept to bottle, putting my own mark on our range.

„I wanted to push the boundaries of our house style with something bold and different.

„As many whisky lovers will know, sherry and peat are both hugely popular flavour profiles, and we saw an opportunity to bring them together in a way that feels fresh and bold, yet rooted in our distillery’s DNA.“