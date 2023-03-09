Master Blender Stephanie Macleod wird bei Bacardi zum Director of Blending, Scotch Whisky befördert

Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender bei Bacardi für die Scotch Whisky Range, ist vom Konzern zum Director of Blending, Scotch Whisky befördert worden – eine Position, die man extra in Anerkennung ihrer 25jährigen Erfahrung in der Hewrstellung von Whisky geschaffen hat. Mit der neuen Position kommen auch erweiterte Aufgaben: Sie wird in Zukunft für die personelle und konzeptionelle Weiterentwicklung der Whiskymarken des Unternehmens (darunter die Single Malts Royal Brackla, The Deveron, Craigellachi, Aultmore und Aberfeldy) verantwortlich sein, wie die nachfolgende Presseinfo konkretisiert:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Bacardi Promotes Stephanie Macleod To Drive Premiumization And Growth Of Its Whisky Business

Stephanie will spearhead the continued premiumization and innovation of the family-owned spirits company’s portfolio of Scotch whiskies

Hamilton, Bermuda – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Bacardi is promoting Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for its portfolio of Scotch whiskies, to a newly created role as Director of Blending, Scotch Whisky – a promotion that recognizes her talent and 25 years’ experience in crafting Scotch whisky.

A multi-award winning and highly respected figure in the whisky industry, in her new role Stephanie will continue to lead the famed blending legacy of DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, and the five Single Malts – ABERFELDY®, AULTMORE®, CRAIGELLACHIE®, THE DEVERON® and ROYAL BRACKLA® – as Malt Master.

Her expanded remit will also see her develop the people and processes needed to continue to the premiumization of the range and help deliver on the family-owned spirits company’s ambition to be industry leaders in innovation and quality.’

’It’s an exciting time for Scotch whisky right now as demand grows around the world for top quality, beautifully crafted blends and malts. In my new role, I’ll be ensuring we are able to meet this increasing demand – both now and for many decades to come – while continuing to deliver new, exciting and curated Scotch whiskies, spanning our Blended and Single Malt portfolios.” Stephanie Macleod, Director of Blending, Scotch Whisky, Bacardi

At the 2022 International Whisky Competition, Stephanie was crowned ‘Master Blender of the Year’ for an unprecedented fourth year in a row, a feat which recognizes her world-leading expertise in the art of blending. She is only the seventh Master Blender in DEWAR’S 176-year history.

Stephanie became the first female Master Blender for DEWAR’S in 2006, following her official three-year training with the then Master Blender. She joined Bacardi, based in Glasgow in 1998, and began her career in whisky as a Sensory Analyst at the University of Strathclyde, Scotland, working on a project which attempted to unlock the maturation secrets of Scotch whisky.

’’The consistent quality and flavor of every drop of our Scotch whiskies is thanks to Stephanie and her team. As Director of Blending, she will bring her mastery of the entire whisky-making process – from barley to bottle – to play a pivotal role in delivering our bold growth ambitions for Scotch whisky.” Dave Ingram, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Bacardi

Stephanie is passionate about nurturing the next generation of talent within Bacardi and the whisky industry. She leads a team of Blenders and Assistant Blenders who learn from her wealth of knowledge and expertise every day.

As well as heading-up this talented team, Stephanie will continue to share her story and her love of whisky to inspire others around the world to nose, taste and enjoy a sensory experience which is unlike any other.