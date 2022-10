Neu – Benromach Contrasts: Triple Distilled

We triple-distilled a small batch of this spirit in 2011 and after a little more than a decade, we are ready to share it. Benromach Triple Distilled retains our customary, subtle smokiness but the extra distillation, combined with a bourbon cask delivers a slightly sweeter single malt with tropical fruit notes such as pineapple, banana, and coconut. And like all of our whiskies, our small team of distillers created this expression by hand to produce a malt with genuine character.”

Keith Cruickshank, Distillery Manager Benormach