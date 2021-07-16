Neu: Bimber Country Collection 2021

Die Bimber Distillery hat soeben ihre Country Collection 2021 angekündigt – insgesamt 24 Einzelfassabfüllungen für verschiedene Länder (14 davon werden im ersten Go veröffentlicht). Abfüllungen für Deutschland, Österreich und die Schweiz sind im ersten Release enthalten, und zumindest zum Bottling für Österreich werden wir Ihnen in den nächsten Tagen bereits Details sagen können.

Die Fässer des ersten Release sind wie folgt:

Hier noch ein Statement von Matt McKay von Bimber:

“Each expression within our 2021 Country Collection celebrates the individuality of our growing selection of cask styles. Our exploration of the flavour possibilities of cask experimentation reflects how our traditional processes can be employed to produce impactful and delightfully flavourful results from a wide variety of wood types. As the distillery grows, we are excited to be able to share these exceptional single cask releases with an ever-widening number of worldwide Bimber drinkers.”