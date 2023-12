Neu: Bushmills 44yo – die älteste Abfüllung bisher exklusiv für den Flughafen Dubai

“To be Master Blender is a profound honour but to be the Master Blender to release such an exquisite and rare 44 Year Old Single Malt for Bushmills is what dreams are made of. The craftmanship and quality of the casks from Antonio Paez Lobato Cooperage, and the dedication to perfection of Bushmills spirit, have stood the test of time in the maturation of this outstanding single malt through over four decades resulting in an outstanding union of oak, sherry and spirit to create a once in a lifetime delight for the senses”.

Alex Thomas, Master Blender Bushmills