Neu: Glen Scotia The Elements of Campbeltown Collection Release Number One: Air – mit 50 Jahren der älteste Glen Scotia

Ein echter Methusalem aus der Destillerie Glen Scotia feiert Premiere: Der Glen Scotia The Elements of Campbeltown Collection Release Number One: Air ist mit seinen 50 Jahren Reifezeit (er wurde 1973 destilliert und im Vorjahr abgefüllt) der älteste Glen Scotia, der bislang veröffentlicht wurde. Und er ist erst der erste aus einer neuen Serie, die sich „The Elements of Campbeltown Collection“ nennt.

100 Flaschen von ihm wurden abgefüllt, mit 42,3% vol. Alkoholstärke. Der Preis entspricht der Seltenheit der Abfüllung und beläuft sich auf 35.000 Pfund, umgerechnet ungefähr 41.000 Euro.

Wir haben für Sie hier die Hintergrundgeschichte dieses besonderen Whiskys – und die Tasting Notes:

Unveiling Glen Scotia’s Oldest Ever Whisky:

The Elements of Campbeltown Collection Release Number One: Air

Campbeltown distillery, Glen Scotia has released a remarkable new 50-year-old whisky – a single malt masterpiece shaped by the elements of the unique geographic setting and refined by the craftsmanship of human hands.

The inaugural expression in a new collection, Glen Scotia Elements of Campbeltown Release Number One: Air marks a pivotal moment in the distillery’s history, as its oldest ever release.

The Elements of Campbeltown Collection takes inspiration from the Celtic five-fold knot, as air, water, fire and earth bind together in perfect harmony to create the fifth circle in the centre denoting the spirit. Drawing from Glen Scotia’s oldest maturing casks, each chapter will showcase a different element and the influence it has on the spirit.

A celebration of the distinctive character of Scotland’s smallest whisky region; and testament to the environment that has shaped it over generations, Release Number One: Air captures Campbeltown’s maritime climate and the subtle nuances it weaves into the whisky over time. Every drop is a tribute to the patience, precision, place and power of nature that have played a part in its creation.

Five decades in the making, the precious Glen Scotia 50 Year Old was distilled in 1973 and bottled at a natural cask strength of 42.3% ABV in 2024. Fully matured in refill American oak hogshead casks to preserve the distillery’s character at this exceptional age, the coastal influence is woven into the flavour of the spirit, creating hints of salinity between complex and ever-changing layers of baked orchard and tropical fruits.

This single malt brings an array of aromas, from flaked almonds, vanilla fudge and salt crystals to sweet edible seaweed and fresh glazed apple tart. There is a medley of flavours with a creamy sweet and salty texture, white pepper, powdered ginger and a lingering coconut finish.

Michael Henry, Loch Lomond Group master blender, said:

“Responsibility for whisky of this age, where the passage of time shapes and moulds the character of the spirit is a privilege. With the first release in this milestone collection for Glen Scotia, I want to give people the opportunity to experience our distillery character at this remarkable age and showcase how time has shaped it. “Matured exclusively in American oak, with its more subtle, supportive cask influence, the character shines through. Bringing this whisky to its optimum condition has been through knowing the character of the spirit, its interplay with the wood and thoughtful cask management, with a vision already laid down for future releases that will bring people on an incredible journey.”

To mark the release, Glen Scotia has collaborated with UK artist Gina Parr to create a unique piece of art capturing the essence of ‘air’ in the distillery’s historic dunnage warehouse, where salty sea air intertwines with heavy spirit vapours to create a distinctive scent and atmosphere.

Gina took inspiration from Campbeltown’s coastal air stream and Glen Scotia’s distilling process to create an oil painting to adorn the cabinet doors concealing each whisky decanter. Using the sensorial experience of her visit, she depicts the abstract yet distinctive air of the distillery and town and its interplay with the whisky.

The solid ash and birch display cabinet draws inspiration from an easel in an art gallery and features deep coastal tones and an amber hue on the exterior, selected by Gina to reflect the surroundings and provide a nod to the whisky itself. Housed in the luxurious white leather interior is a bespoke Glencairn crystal decanter encasing the precious whisky. Created exclusively for the new collection, it features a delicate band around the base to represent ‘air’ while a Celtic knot crowns a heavy brass stopper and is presented alongside a hardback book telling the story of this single malt.

Gina Parr said:

“Glen Scotia 50 Year Old started life in the same year I embarked on my own creative journey. For me, this beautifully matured whisky mirrors my art practice – rooted in history, shaped by dedication, and inspired by nature and the elements, which are always sensory and deeply emotive. I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to collaborate with Glen Scotia for this very special release. “My work is driven by the sights and experiences of living and working in a coastal town in Devon. I love being by the sea, so I knew I would be inspired by Campbeltown. But there was so much I didn’t anticipate – the stunning landscapes and textures, the beautiful curve of the harbour – all of which shaped the creative process. The distillery itself was awe-inspiring. The smells were overwhelming in the most wonderful way, weaving together the town, the spirit vapour, and the salty sea air into one evocative experience.”

Limited to only 100 individually numbered crystal decanters worldwide, Glen Scotia Elements of Campbeltown Release Number One: Air has an RRP of £35,000 and is available by enquiry at www.glenscotia.com and in specialist retailers from May 2025.

Glen Scotia has been producing whisky in Campbeltown since 1832 and is one of only three surviving distilleries in the town which was once known as the ‘Victorian whisky capital of the world’. Maintaining much of its original design, including the stillroom, and the dunnage warehouse, to this day, the distillery follows in the footsteps of its founders, using traditional methods, carefully creating the subtly maritime Campbeltown style it is renowned for.

Iain McAlister, Glen Scotia master distiller and distillery manager added:

“Since 1832, our climate has left a fingerprint on our spirit as enduring as the generations that cared for it. While times may change, the effects of the natural forces endure through the decades. ‘Air’ is a masterpiece sculpted by the elements for half a century, its scent a symphony of natural elements and timeless tradition. It is remarkable to think about all the hands this 50-year-old would have passed through, each inheriting it and opting to let it continue its journey beyond them until this optimal moment.”

For further information about Glen Scotia or Glen Scotia Elements of Campbeltown Release Number One: Air, visit www.glenscotia.com/

Tasting notes:

Appearance: 24CT gold with tawny lights.

Aroma: A profound, mellow and rounded nose with a kaleidoscopic aroma. Initial top notes of flaked almonds, vanilla fudge, Scotch tablet and desiccated coconut. Later comes Glen Scotia’s classic maritime character: salt crystals, boat varnish, sweet edible seaweed. A suggestion of French glazed apple tart and traces of ginger.

Taste: A creamy texture that starts sweet and becomes distinctly salty mid-palate, before finishing slightly tart. A pinch of white pepper and powdered ginger, with a lingering after taste of coconut. Initially sweeter at reduced strength, and not quite so spicy.