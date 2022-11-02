Neu: Glendronach Cask Strength Batch 11

Freunde sherrybetonter Whiskys werden an dieser Neuigkeit ihre Freude haben: Die Destillerie Glendronach bringt Batch 11 ihres fassstarken Whiskys ohne Altersangabe. Schon im Januar dieses Jahres konnten wir erste Details zu ihm berichten, nun ist er also tatsächlich erschienen. Wie üblich stammt er aus Pedro Ximénez und Oloroso Sherryfässern, diesmal ist er mit 59,8% abgefüllt. Der Verkaufspreis in UK beträgt 68 Pfund – in anderen Märkten wird er dazu wohl im Verhältnis stehen.

THE GLENDRONACH REVEALS DEPTHS OF SHERRY CASK MASTERY WITH LATEST RELEASE

The GlenDronach Distillery, hidden in the fertile landscape of the Forgue valley, deep in the east Highland hills, has released its latest richly sherried Single Malt. The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 11 boasts exceptional depths of sherry wood maturation, continuing the legacy set out by distillery founder James Allardice in 1826, which marries Highland spirit to Spanish oak.

The GlenDronach Cask Strength offers connoisseurs a deep insight into the distillery’s character, by bottling at the whisky’s natural cask strength, as was the custom before the turn of the 20th Century. This eleventh batch of The GlenDronach Cask Strength is a richly sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, matured slowly in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

Master Blender Dr Rachel Barrie intricately composes each marriage of The GlenDronach Highland Single Malt for the deepest colour, with the exquisite duality of the Andalucían casks bringing depth, character and complexity to the robust Highland spirit.

She commented: “This eleventh batch of The GlenDronach Cask Strength embodies The GlenDronach‘s celebrated style of Spanish Oak maturation in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía.

“Add a drop or two of water to this latest expression to reveal a cornucopia of flavour – from richly spiced bramble wine and treacle toffee, to lingering Seville orange peel and nutmeg layered with caramel and maraschino cherry.”

As with all expressions of The GlenDronach, all of the natural colour is drawn from slow maturation in Spanish oak casks.

Tasting notes:

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 11

Colour: Deep bronze.

Nose: Mulled cranberry, orange and clove liqueur meld with dark honeyed treacle on a base of nutty oak.

Palate: Richly spiced bramble wine and treacle toffee interweave with chocolate raisin, cinnamon maple and sultana

Finish: Lingering Seville orange peel and nutmeg layered with caramel and maraschino cherry.