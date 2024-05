Neu: Glenmorangie Cadboll Estate 15yo Batch #4

Astonishingly rich and silky, the latest release of Glenmorangie The Cadboll Estate takes our single-estate whisky’s creamy character to new heights of deliciousness.

Crafted from barley grown in just eight fields on our own Estate located near the distillery, this grain-to-glass series bottles the spirit and flavour of our Highland single malt Scotch whisky’s homeland for whisky lovers everywhere.

To celebrate the Cadboll harvest of 2007, our whisky creators matured its precious spirit in our renowned designer casks.

Hand-hewn from select American white oaks, air-dried, and seasoned with bourbon to their exacting specifications, these casks are custom-made to bring Glenmorangie’s soft spirit to its best.

Aged 15 years in that wood, the fourth batch release of Glenmorangie The Cadboll Estate is uniquely full and silky, enriched with notes of honeycomb, apricots, and pears.

