Mittwoch, 30. September 2020, 17:08:12
Neu – Highland Park Cask Strength Release No. 1

Mit 63,3% Alkoholstärke befindet sich der neue Highland Park auf der eher kräftigen Seite des Spektrums

Wee Beastie AUT

Im März dieses Jahres haben wir zum ersten Mal über eine geplante Cask Strength Release von Highland Park berichtet – und es hat ein wenig gedauert, bis daraus tatsächlich eine kaufbare Abfüllung wurde. Aber jetzt ist es soweit: Highland Park hat mit heutigem Datum den Highland Park Cask Strength Release No. 1 veröffentlicht, und er scheint auch bereits bei den ersten Händlern in Deutschland bestellbar zu sein.

Der Whisky wurde mit 63.3% vol. abgefüllt und wurde „vorwiegend in mit Sherry vorbelegten amerikanischen Eichenfässern“ gereift. Er trägt keine Altersangabe. Highland Park beschreibt den Whisky so:

Bottled at 63.3% ABV, Cask Strength Release No. 1 captures the essential DNA of Highland Park – no added water, no chill filtration and, of course, entirely natural cask driven colour. Casks have a huge influence on the flavour of our whisky so, when you bottle straight from the cask, every strand of flavour is left intact, just as nature (and the casks!) intended. Matured predominantly in sherry seasoned American oak casks, Cask Strength Release No. 1 is sweet and smoky on the nose, revealing notes of soft butterscotch, heather honey, freshly grated nutmeg and a distinctive tang of sun-ripened citrus fruit; its lingering aromatic finish leaves the impression of warm crème brŭlée and exotic Eastern spices. Try it neat for a whole new taste adventure and experiment with adding water or ice to find your perfect serve.

Kostenpunkt in UK: 60 Pfund, also umgerechnet ca. 68 Euro.

