SchottlandHighlandsIslayNeue WhiskysVerkostungsnotiz

Neu von Hunter Laing: The Kinship 2020

Die sechs exquisiten Whiskys der Serie kommen Mitte Oktober in sehr begrenzter Stückzahj auf den Markt

Wee Beastie AUT

Mit The Kinship bringt der unabhängige Abfüller Hunter Laing seit 2017 jährlich besondere Islay Whiskys auf den Markt – besonders deshalb, weil sie allesamt sehr lange gereift sind und damit echte Raritäten darstellen. Ausgesucht wurden sie von den Besitzern des Unternehmens, Stewart, Andrew und Scott Laing.

Auch 2020 ist das wieder der Fall, und die Hanseatische Weinhandelsgesellschaft, Importeur von Hunter Laing in Deutschland, hat uns zu den sechs diesjährigen Abfüllungen im Alter von 28 bis 30 Jahren die Tasting Notes geschickt.

Auf den Markt kommen werden sie Mitte Oktober, und rechnen Sie für die gesamte Serie, die natürlich äußerst limitiert ist, mit einem deutlich fünfstelligen Verkaufspreis.

Zu fünf Islay-Whiskys Ardbeg, Caol Ila, Bowmore, Laphroaig und Bunnahabhain gesellt sich in diesem Jahr auch noch ein Highland Park – und hier sind die gesammelten Tasting Notes zu den Whiskys der The Kinship 2020 Serie:

Ardbeg 28YO @ 50.1% – 251 BOTTLES (refill bourbon hhd)

Salt-sprayed peat on the nose, with iodine, clove, cookie dough, heather honey and cinnamon. Quite tarry on the palate, with medicinal notes, liquorice, camphorwood and a touch of orange zest along with peat ash on a sea-breeze. It all leads to a lemony, lingering and effortlessly elegant finish.

Caol Ila 30YO @ 42.4% – 532 BOTTLES (refill bourbon barrel)

Honeydew melon on the nose with maldon sea salt, smoked ham, bandages, candied almonds and islay peat smoke. On the palate there is a gristy malty note, lime zest, seville orange, new leather, fine tobacco and a typical caol ila ashiness leading to a wonderfully refined finish.

Bowmore 30YO @ 58% – 256 BOTTLED (refill sherry hhd)

Dark fruit notes with light peat reek on the nose alongside nutmeg, walnuts, figs and dates. Crispy bacon, sweet lemons, leather, prunes and tobacco on the palate alongside honeyed almonds, burnt orange zest and clove. Top-class oloroso sherry-matured / bowmore depth and elegance.

Laphroaig 30YO @ 53.6% – 344 BOTTLES (refill bourbon hhd)

Wet, smouldering islay peat, iodine and tar on the nose. Rich and expansive on the palate with nutmeg, bandages, malty notes, new leather boots beside a peat fire and a touch of liquorice. The whole leads to a long, satisfyingly smoky finish – the proverbial iron fist in a velvet glove.

Bunnahabhain 30YO @ 45.5% – 451 BOTTLES (refill bourbon hhd)

Fresh lemon zest, ginger, almonds, nutmeg, malt filled grist bin, ozone on the nose. Markedly fresh and salivating arrival on the palate, subtle at first, growing with time encompassing citrus, brine and a sponge-cake sweetness. A beautifully delicate and elegant bunnahabhain.

Highland Park 30YO @ 43.1% – 439 BOTTLES (refill bourbon hhd)

Very heathery on the nose with earthy, mossy notes, malt biscuits in an old cupboard, candied lemon zest on a windy shore, faint hints of peat phenols. Continues on bbq surf and turf and malty notes with highland heather honey. An intensity of flavours along with the complexity for which this distillery is famous.

