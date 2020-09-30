Mittwoch, 30. September 2020, 17:08:26
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandLowlandsNeue WhiskysPR

PR: Neu von Douglas Laing – Old Particular Spiritualist Harmony Edition

Der Single Grain aus Cameronbridge wird auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein - er reifte 28 Jahre lang in einem Sherryfass

Wee Beastie AUT

Aus Glasgow, von Douglas Laing, erreicht uns die Nachricht von einer interessanten Neuheit aus der Old Particular-Serie, genauer gesagt aus der dreiteiligen Spiritualist Single Cask Series: man hat heute als zweite Abfüllung der Serie den Old Particular Spiritualist Harmony Edition angekündigt.

Der fassstarke (52,6% vol.) Single Grain aus der Destillerie Cameronbridge ist 28 Jahre alt und reifte in einem Sherry Butt. In UK wird die Abfüllung ca. 90 Pfund, also umgerechnet rund um die 100 Euro kosten. Der Single Grain wird natürlich auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein.

Hier die englischsprachigen Infos von Douglas Laing:

Douglas Laing Unveils Old Particular “Harmony” as part of The Spiritualist Single Cask Series

Leading independent bottler, Douglas Laing & Co, today reveals their “Harmony” Single Cask Single Grain, the second release of their Old Particular “Spiritualist” Series trilogy for 2020.

Ein 28 Jahre alter Single Grain aus Cameronbridge

The Spiritualist Series has taken inspiration from the “mindfulness” phenomenon and encourages Whisky enthusiasts to take some time out from the bustle of their daily lives and enjoy a moment of harmonious calm. Having launched the Series with “Balance”, an Islay Single Cask Single Malt, this second release, “Harmony”, is described as “an uplifting Single Cask Single Grain” with a “vanilla’d oak style” coupled with “sweet hard candy, warming allspice and rich cocoa”.

For 28 years, the Whisky has been matured in a single Sherry butt and has been bottled at a punchy natural cask strength of 52.6%.

Cara Laing, Douglas Laing’s Director of Whisky said:

“I love Single Grain so thoroughly enjoyed trying numerous samples for this latest release of our Spiritualist Series. I kept returning to this particular cask as we felt it was indeed a perfect harmony of oak and spirit character. After 28 years in a Sherry butt, you could expect the oak cask to dominate in terms of flavour, but the wood, time and the spirit have interacted harmoniously resulting in layers of flavours that come together beautifully.”

Old Particular “Harmony”, a single Sherry Butt bottling, is offered without colouring or chill-filtration and is expected to retail at £89.99.

Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Jubiläumsfeier bei Brown-Forman – seit 10 Jahren als deutsche Organisation auf Wachstumskurs
Nächster ArtikelNeu – Highland Park Cask Strength Release No. 1

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Blended Malt

PR: Big Peat verkündet sein 10. Weihnachtsfest – Christmas Limited Edition in Fassstärke

Ist denn schon Weihnachten? Ja. Ist es.
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Serge verkostet: Zehn Grains aus Schottland und Japan

Von alterslos bis 45 Jahre - die Grain Whiskys in der Verkostung decken eine weite Range ab...
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

Das sind die Gewinner der 3 Flaschen der limitierten The Epicurean Munich Edition von Douglas Laing!

Drei glückliche Whiskyexperts-Leser dürfen sich über die streng limitiere Somderausgabe freuen - sind Sie dabei?
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

Letzte Chance! Gewinnen Sie 3x den brandneuen limitierten The Epicurean Munich Edition von Douglas Laing!

Das Bremer Spirituosen Contor und Whiskyexperts verlosen den fassstarken und auf 600 Flaschen limitierten Lowlander - made in and for Munich
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

Nur noch eine Woche – Gewinnen Sie 3x den brandneuen limitierten The Epicurean Munich Edition von Douglas Laing!

Das Bremer Spirituosen Contor und Whiskyexperts verlosen den fassstarken und auf 600 Flaschen limitierten Lowlander - made in and for Munich
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

PR: Zwei neue permanente Bottlings bei den „Remarkable Regional Malts“: Big Peat 12yo und The Epicurean 12yo

Die Blended Malts aus Islay und den Lowlands verstärken die Range des unabhängigen Abfüllers Douglas Laing
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Kaspar Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
GaG Partnerbutton
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
Button Kirsch Whisky

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Neu – Highland Park Cask Strength Release No. 1

Islands
Mit 63,3% Alkoholstärke befindet sich der neue Highland Park auf der eher kräftigen Seite des Spektrums
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu von Douglas Laing – Old Particular Spiritualist Harmony Edition

Lowlands
Der Single Grain aus Cameronbridge wird auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein - er reifte 28 Jahre lang in einem Sherryfass
Weiterlesen

PR: Jubiläumsfeier bei Brown-Forman – seit 10 Jahren als deutsche Organisation auf Wachstumskurs

Deutschland
Der Absatz wurde in den letzten 10 Jahren mehr als verdoppelt, die Mitarbeiterzahl in Deutschland ist auf rund 150 Köpfe angewachsen
Weiterlesen

Video: Ralfy verkostet Old Pulteney 15yo (Review #845)

Highlands
Es geht in den Norden der Highlands - in den Ort Wick an der Ostküste
Weiterlesen

Warenghem Distillery (Armorik) startet mit dem Yeun Elez eine getorfte Range

Frankreich
Der erste Whisky der Serie erscheint Anfang Oktober
Weiterlesen

PR: Dunville’s Irish Whiskey kündigt dritte Ausgabe des Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Whiskeys in Fassstärke an

Irland
Der 18 Jahre alte irische Whiskey mit Sherryfinish ist ab Mittwoch, 21 Uhr unserer Zeit im Webshop erhältlich - mit Link
Weiterlesen

PR: Kirsch Import und Signatory Vintage präsentieren die Ledaig Cuvée Series

Islands
Rauchige Single Malts zu neuen Aromenprofilen kombiniert
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu von Alba Import – Hyde No. 9 und Re-Launch von Hepburn’s Choice mit zehn neuen Abfüllungen

Irland
Neues aus Irland und den schottischen Whiskyregionen
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
WhiskyauctionCharity

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Gewinnen Sie jetzt eine Torf-Rarität aus der Vergangenheit: Whiskyexperts verlost den Ardbeg Still Young 1998/2006!

Exclusiv
300.000 Seitenaufrufe im Monat, das muss gefeiert werden - mit einer ganz besonderen Rarität als Preis für Sie!
Weiterlesen

PR: Ardnamurchan launcht ersten Single Malt – in Deutschland voraussichtlich ab 23. Oktober!

Highlands
Ab 5. Oktober soll der erste Single Malt in UK erscheinen, zwei Wochen später auch in Deutschland
Weiterlesen

PR: Kirsch Import und Signatory Vintage präsentieren die Ledaig Cuvée Series

Islands
Rauchige Single Malts zu neuen Aromenprofilen kombiniert
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X