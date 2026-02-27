Neu in den USA: Johnnie Walker Black Cask

Im vergangenen August haben wir in der TTB-Datenbank ein Label für den Johnnie Walker Black Cask entdeckt – nun ist die neue Sorte von Johnnie Walker erschienen, zunächst einmal in den USA.

Der Johnnie Walker Black Cask zeichnet sich durch eine vollständige Reifung in amerikanischen Weißeichenfässern aus, die ihm durch ihre Holzeigenschaften vanillige und damit süße Töne verleihen. Alles weitere über die neue, mit 43% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Sorte lesen Sie in der Presseaussendung – die neue Sorte wird eine permanente Ergänzung des US-Portfolios; ob sie den Weg über den Atlantik zu uns findet, können wir (noch) nicht sagen:

JOHNNIE WALKER LAUNCHES BLACK CASK, A NEW, PERMANENT SCOTCH WHISKY EXPRESSION AGED EXCLUSIVELY IN AMERICAN WHITE OAK EX-BOURBON BARRELS

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch whisky brand, launches Johnnie Walker Black Cask Blended Scotch Whisky, a mastery of whisky making that brings together the character of American whiskey refined through the craftsmanship of Scotland. Inspired by these two worlds of whisky, Black Cask delivers a sweet new whisky experience that remains unmistakably Johnnie Walker.

For more than two centuries, Johnnie Walker has shaped global whisky culture, consistently redefining quality, innovation, and modern whisky enjoyment. Johnnie Walker Black Cask continues that legacy, reinforcing the brand’s position as a leader in taste, craft, and discovery.

Expertly Crafted by Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker

Led by Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Black Cask features the brightest, specially selected whiskies at the heart of Johnnie Walker Black Label, including those from Cameronbridge, Glen Elgin, and Roseisle. These exceptional whiskies are aged exclusively in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels, revealing layered notes of creamy vanilla sweetness, rich caramel depth, gentle spice, and smooth oak warmth.

„At Johnnie Walker we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what great whisky can be. For more than 200 years, Johnnie Walker has shaped the world of Scotch, and that heritage gives us the confidence and authority to innovate. With Black Cask, we’ve brought together two remarkable whisky traditions in a way only Johnnie Walker can, starting with some of the most expressive whiskies from the heart of Black Label and maturing them exclusively in American white oak ex–bourbon barrels to unlock new depth, sweetness, and warmth. The result is a beautifully layered whisky that feels excitingly new yet remains unmistakably Johnnie Walker.“ Dr. Emma Walker

A New Flavor Experience for Today’s Whiskey Drinkers

Johnnie Walker Black Cask brings a new permanent flavor experience to the Johnnie Walker portfolio, offering enthusiasts and curious drinkers alike something modern and deeply satisfying to discover and savor. It is crafted to be enjoyed neat or over ice, while also adding exceptional richness and balance to classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned or modern expressions like the Gold Rush.

Johnnie Walker Black Cask is designed as an approachable yet complex whisky for drinkers who enjoy both Scotch and American whiskey flavor profiles.

„Johnnie Walker has never stopped moving forward. Progress and innovation are at the core of what we stand for embodied by ‚Keep Walking‘. Black Cask is a powerful example of how we break through the expected: a new whisky that reflects evolving tastes while staying true to what people love about Johnnie Walker. This whisky reinforces our commitment to delivering the world’s most exceptional whisky experiences.“ Jesse Damashek, SVP, North America Whisky Portfolio, Diageo

Supported by a National Launch Campaign

The launch of Johnnie Walker Black Cask will be brought to life through a comprehensive national campaign supported by dynamic digital and social storytelling, immersive sampling and tasting experiences, and educational programming led by Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker. The rollout will include a multi–market United States tour across key regions including Texas, California, Florida, New York, and New Jersey complemented by cultural celebrations that introduce consumers to the flavor, craft, and story behind Black Cask. Together, these efforts build on more than 200 years of Johnnie Walker innovation, inviting more drinkers than ever before into the world of exceptional Scotch whisky.

Availability

Johnnie Walker Black Cask will be available beginning March 1, 2026, in the United States wherever fine spirits are sold, for a suggested retail price of $34.99 per 750 ml bottle at 43% ABV. Black Cask will remain a permanent part of the Johnnie Walker portfolio in the United States.

Key Facts:

A distinctive Johnnie Walker blended Scotch whisky that brings together the worlds of American whiskey and Scottish craftsmanship

Born from the expertise of Johnnie Walker Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker and created using specially selected whiskies from the heart of Johnnie Walker Black Label

Aged exclusively in ex-bourbon barrels, made of American white oak, to reveal creamy vanilla sweetness, rich caramel depth, gentle spice, and smooth oak warmth

Supported by a national campaign, immersive tastings, and cultural moments across the United States

Available in the United States with a suggested retail price of $34.99 USD (750mL, 43% ABV)

Designed to be enjoyed neat, over ice, in classic whisky cocktails like the Old Fashioned, or modern whiskey cocktails like the Gold Rush