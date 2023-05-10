Neu: Port Charlotte PMC:01

Nach den beiden Abfüllungen von Kilchoman (siehe hier) gibt es heute noch eine weitere torfige Isay-Neuheit – aus der nahe gelegenen Bruichladdich Distillery: Den Port Charlotte PMC:01 (54,5% vol. Alkohol).

Der Port Charlotte PMC:01 ist ein mit 40ppm stark getorfter Islay Single Malt und das neueste Mitglied der Cask Exploration Serie. Er reifte für vier Jahre in first-fill Bourbon barrels, danach für fünf Jahre in Rotweinfässern (Pomerol). Er ist zur Gänze auf Islay produzoert, gereift und abgefüllt und bietet zu den maritimen Islay-Noten auch die Fruchtigkeit der Pomerol-Rotweinfässer.

Das Statement von Head Distiller Adam Hannett zum Port Charlotte PMC:01:

“We believe in creating whiskies that speak of where they are from. When our distillery was resurrected in 2001, our founders were in disbelief about the stark disconnect between our raw ingredient and the industry’s lack of consideration to where it was grown, who grew it and how. But we’ve changed that.”

“Terroir is imperative to the flavour of our single malts, and Port Charlotte PMC:01 is a great example of a whisky which truly links flavour to land. The result is a rich and robust single malt which brings together two very distinct locales; balancing the succulent fruit notes of the Pomerol casks with Islay’s mellow marine quality and signature peat smoke.”