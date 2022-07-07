Neu: Scallywag „The Chocolate Edition“ Ausgabe No. 5

Heute, am Weltschokoladetag (gleich mal beim Frühstück feiern!) veröffentlicht Douglas Laing die 5. jährliche Abfüllung des Scallywag: The Chocolate Edition, ein zu 100% in Sherry Casks gereifter Speyside Malt Whisky. Von ihm gibt es nur 3600 Flaschen weltweit, zum Preis von 67,50 Euro pro Flasche.

Hier die offizielle Information von Douglas Laing, die wir heute erhalten haben:

Scallywag Whisky Unveils 5th Annual Chocolate Bottling

Douglas Laing today, in celebration of World Chocolate Day, unveil a new line extension within the Scallywag range: The Chocolate Edition, 100% Sherry Cask Matured Limited Edition Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky. This special release marks the 5th annual chocolate bottling from the Scallywag brand.

The original Scallywag, a Small Batch bottling within Douglas Laing’s “Remarkable Regional Malts” range, launched in 2013. Created using only the finest Speyside Single Cask Single Malts, including – amongst others – Mortlach, Macallan and Glenrothes. The spirit is distinctive with its natural, burnt-sienna colour and delivers warmth and depth in abundance; with rich dark chocolate, sweet stewed fruits and spiced vanilla flavour notes. The new Chocolate Edition has been created to place a spotlight on Scallywag’s trademark cocoa-rich quality. The “dessert-like” recipe marries together a selection of Douglas Laing’s most chocolatey flavoured, 100% Sherry Matured Speyside Single Malts.



Premium metalised paper was selected for the label and gift tube, delivering luxurious impact via a swirled melted chocolate design with a shimmering finish. Packaging details are called out in gloss varnish and complemented by a gold foil effect.



Commenting on the new release, Chris Leggat, CEO said:

“It’s been great to watch the momentum and demand for Scallywag’s Chocolate bottling ramp up year after year, from our initial 300 bottle release back in 2018, to our now 3,600 bottle fifth annual release. As a company we strive for continual improvement and Scotch Whisky perfection – and I have to say this year’s Scallywag Chocolate expression, with its striking fully bespoke packaging and incredibly indulgent liquid quality – comes pretty close to our ambitious objective. We have great fun selecting the most cocoa-rich Single Cask Single Malts that Speyside has to offer and refining the recipe thereafter, demonstrating why blending is an extremely skilled art form in its own right.”

The new release is strictly limited to just 600 cases / 3,600 bottles globally. Scallywag The Chocolate Edition is bottled at 48% alcohol strength and is expected to retail at £57.50 / €67.50 in Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific. In line with the Douglas Laing family philosophy to offer Scotch Whisky “as natural as it gets”, this latest release is proudly offered without colouring or chill filtration.