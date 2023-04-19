Neu: Teeling Distillery Exclusive Red Wine Chestnut Cask

Ein interessanter neuer Teeling ist ab sofort in der Teeling Distillery und im Online-Shop erhältlich: Der Teeling Distillery Exclusive Red Wine Chestnut Cask ist ein Blended Irish Whiskey und wird von der Brennerei wie folgt beschrieben:

Using our award-winning Teeling Small Batch blend as a base, our Distillery Exclusive series focuses on introducing new and exciting flavours into Irish Whiskey through experimentation and innovation. As part of this series, we focus on atypical and rare casks with previous releases in the series having been matured in Chestnut, Hungarian Oak, Chinkapin, and most recently Irish Oak.



Our Distillery Exclusive Red Wine Chestnut cask has been matured initially in ex-Bourbon barrels, before being given a secondary maturation in Red Wine Chestnut barrels, and bottled at 46% abv with no chill filtration.