SMWS veranstaltete Food-Pairing mit Whisky und Grillen, Mehlwürmern, Heuschrecken und einem Überraschungsskorpion in Edinburgh

Foodpairings sind bei Whiskyverkostungen gerade sehr angesagt – und die Bandbreite dessen, was man dort geboten bekommt, ist mittlerweile ziemlich groß: Neben den Klassikern wie Käse, Schokolade, Kaffee oder einfach „nur“ Essen gibt es zum Beispiel auch Pairings mit verschiedenen Arten von Salz.

Und Insekten – zumindest, wenn man vor kurzem bei der Scotch Malt Whisky Society in Edinburgh war. Von dort hat man uns für Sie einen Bericht gesendet – als Anregung für eigene Abenteuer. Übrigens, die Veranstaltung wird im Mai in Edinburgh wiederholt…:

ARACHNOPHOBE CATCHES THE BUG FOR TASTING WHISKY WITH EDIBLE INSECTS

Lifelong hater of creepy-crawlies overcomes fear at an unusual tasting event in Edinburgh which saw whiskies paired with crickets, mealworms, locusts and a surprise scorpion!

A lifelong arachnophobe with a fear of creepy-crawlies discovered a taste for edible insects at an unusual whisky tasting in Edinburgh which saw the flavours of crickets, mealworms, locusts and scorpions matched with different types of Scotch.

Scott Begbie from Aberdeen was one of three adventurous whisky fans taking part in a special event called ‘A Pairing With Legs’, which was hosted at The Vaults in Leith, the home of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, a global whisky club with an unconventional approach to whisky tastings.

The unusual flavour pairing event took place as part of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society’s 40th anniversary year celebrations. Previously, the Society has paired whiskies with unusual items such as ice cream and also staged a tasting on top of a Munro.

After the event, Begbie, who was given the tasting experience as a present for his 60th birthday, said:

“I’ve always had a phobia of spiders and creepy crawlies generally, so I was initially pretty nervous. Seeing the insects and picking them up was quite tricky at first, but I ended up enjoying it. “My favourite flavour pairing was the smoked crickets with a blended malt featuring smoky whiskies from Islay and Orkney. That pairing of smoky, salty flavours worked really well. “The mealworms were crunchy and tasted like Bombay Mix with less spices. The locusts were challenging but they reminded me of Twiglets. The scorpion surprised me – it was really good, a bit like a salty Pretzel.”

The flavour pairings

At the event, the first flavour pairing saw mealworms matched with Disco Diva, a 12-year-old whisky from Speyside described as tasting like “an all-singing-and-dancing karaoke of icing sugar-coated biscuits, dried coconut and hot cross buns”.

The second pairing featured locusts paired with Raspberry Fields Forever, a whisky described as having a palate of “creamy custard with juicy raspberry sorbet on apple crumble”.

Finally the smoked crickets were paired with Smokus Fruticosus, a sweet, rich & intensely smoky blended malt featuring whiskies from the islands of Islay & Orkney.

The scorpion was a surprise bonus with the participants trying it at the end of the tasting with a whisky of their choice.

A second ‘A Pairing With Legs’ event is taking place in May with the Society working with Dr Vladimir Blagoderov, the principal curator of invertebrates at the National Museum of Scotland, to explore different types of edible insects.

40th anniversary adventures

This year, the Society is celebrating its 40th-anniversary and is approaching 40,000 members around the world. To mark this milestone in its journey, a series of special releases, events, collaborations and happenings, all inspired by founder Pip Hills’ unorthodox outlook, will continue throughout the year.

Helen Stewart, Head of Brand Marketing & Membership, said: "Whisky and insects? Precisely. This type of tasting personifies what the Society is all about. Our 40th anniversary year is going to be our most adventurous yet."